Iden Village Voice
IDEN NATURAL HISTORICAL SOCIETY- are due for another fantastic talk from Kim Parks, one of their very popular regulars. Kim is a local farmer, wildlife enthusiast and a true countryman. Kim has visited the club several times before. Please come and join us for southeast woodland wildlife. Friday 22nd November at Iden Village Hall, 7.30pm.
November and December Dates: -
22nd November INHS talk by Kim Parks, at the village all at 7.30pm
24th November. Church Service at All Saints at 10am
27th November. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall at 2pm.
28th November. Bingo at the Village Hall Doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm
30th November. Switch on of All Saints Star at 4pm, meeting at the churchyard.
2nd December. Pop In, at the Village Hall 11am.
3rd December. Parish Council Meeting, the Village Hall at 7.30pm.
4th December. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall at 2pm.
5th December. Decorate a tree at All Saints Iden, 2pm-5pm
7th December. Indoor Boot Fair, at the Village Hall 2pm – 4pm
8th December. Iden Christmas Carols at All saints at 3pm
10th December. Hymnsong Plus, at The Old Hall from 10.30am.
10th December. WI Christmas Meeting, at the Village Hall at 7.30pm
11th December. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall at 2pm.
12th December. Bingo at the Village Hall Doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm
14th December. Iden’s Christmas Lunch – prebooked tickets only
15th December. Advent Christmas Service, at All Saints Church at 10am
16th December. Pop In, at the Village Hall 11am.
18th December. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall at 2pm.
22nd December. Children’s Christmas Party, at the Village Hall at 12-2pm
25th December. Christmas Service at All Saints Church at 10am.
Iden Village Hall is available to be hired for most events, call Teresa on 01797 280143.
If you have anything you would like to add for next week. Contact Claire on [email protected] or 01797 280500 before the end of the weekend.