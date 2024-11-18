Iden Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hello Village Voice Readers, just in case you hadn’t noticed we are now down to 1 month till Christmas, the shredding of paper that was painstakingly applied with care, the stress of cooking the perfect family dinner, and the birth of Jesus.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

IDEN NATURAL HISTORICAL SOCIETY- are due for another fantastic talk from Kim Parks, one of their very popular regulars. Kim is a local farmer, wildlife enthusiast and a true countryman. Kim has visited the club several times before. Please come and join us for southeast woodland wildlife. Friday 22nd November at Iden Village Hall, 7.30pm.

November and December Dates: -

22nd November INHS talk by Kim Parks, at the village all at 7.30pm

24th November. Church Service at All Saints at 10am

27th November. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall at 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

28th November. Bingo at the Village Hall Doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

30th November. Switch on of All Saints Star at 4pm, meeting at the churchyard.

2nd December. Pop In, at the Village Hall 11am.

3rd December. Parish Council Meeting, the Village Hall at 7.30pm.

4th December. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall at 2pm.

5th December. Decorate a tree at All Saints Iden, 2pm-5pm

7th December. Indoor Boot Fair, at the Village Hall 2pm – 4pm

8th December. Iden Christmas Carols at All saints at 3pm

10th December. Hymnsong Plus, at The Old Hall from 10.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10th December. WI Christmas Meeting, at the Village Hall at 7.30pm

11th December. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall at 2pm.

12th December. Bingo at the Village Hall Doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

14th December. Iden’s Christmas Lunch – prebooked tickets only

15th December. Advent Christmas Service, at All Saints Church at 10am

16th December. Pop In, at the Village Hall 11am.

18th December. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall at 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

22nd December. Children’s Christmas Party, at the Village Hall at 12-2pm

25th December. Christmas Service at All Saints Church at 10am.

Iden Village Hall is available to be hired for most events, call Teresa on 01797 280143.

If you have anything you would like to add for next week. Contact Claire on [email protected] or 01797 280500 before the end of the weekend.