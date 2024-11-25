Iden Village Voice

Hello Village Voice Readers, we are entering December Eve… after Storm Bert made sure November moved along briskly.

BYGONE CHRISTMAS. We decided to do our usual pre-Christmas ritual and visit the Royal Engineers Museum in Maidstone. Please if you’ve never been do go, open all year round.

We have a dance group that usually invites us for the weekend. Christopher had been the year before but 12 months ago was far too long to try and remember so he was very excited at prospect of seeing new stuff…. although he did explain to his dad “Daddy, we going in mummy car and we see little tanks. Big tanks. Music, dancing and cake!” so those were his priorities.

The museum as always was well decorated with stalls and displays and of course a dance floor. Christopher dressed in his brown corduroy dungarees, with a knitted vest top of Highland cattle and his mop of blonde hair wandered around the museum overly excited at all the new things he could see.

When we weren’t topping up our daily steps, we were camped out by a piece of Berlin wall playing with our cars and soldiers while I managed to get a few dances in. At some point after eating two pork pies, far too many smarties and a snack tub of dinosaur-shaped cereal, Christopher decided we hadn’t completed our cake quota….so off we went to a stall for cake.

Christopher eagerly peered over the table at all the goodies within hand grasping distance. As I was about to say “Hello, can we have” I was abruptly interrupted by “Mummy! I do it shhh”.

With a smile across the table clever clogs said, “Hello Lady, I like the rainbow one please” and then offered his hand up to ‘the bank of mum’.” Pennies, please mummy”. The lady on the other side of the table was completely beside herself laughing at what was occurring.

MUMMY FIRST. While at the REM during the weekend, Christopher had come across a lady painting small children’s faces. He was absolutely mesmerised by children having paint on their faces. It was coming to the end of the Saturday, and he had been rather well behaved all day, so I figured why not…. although slightly apprehensive as to how this was going to pan out – being his first face paint event.

The lovely Fran was very good with him and after seeing everyone else having theirs done, he sat on my lap and decided he wanted a rainbow! Just as Fran was ready to start a small voice piped up “Mummy First!”.

I looked at my little boy and saw that although he desperately wanted to be like the other children he wasn’t entirely sure…. I rolled my eyes and after Fran and I laughed we opted for a small holly on the cheek design.

Christopher was fully concentrating on what was happening, once mine was finished, he concluded that “Arrrr, pretty mummy” he settled down ready for his. I must confess I was very impressed - he sat still and listened to the instruction like a professional to face paint.

CHRISTMAS PREPPING. While on social media I had come across a video showing the advantage of making mince pies and freezing them raw in batches so that when needed a quick 15 minute visit to the oven results in homemade mince pies, without the washing up duty afterwards.

Well, Big cook, little cook were fully employed in my kitchen and although he was very good and followed instructions – trying to stop him from nicking corners off the raw pastry and eating it was a challenge in itself. Once the sweet mincemeat was in the pastry and the cake tin was in the freezer. We high fived and treated ourselves to a hot chocolate with squirty cream and marshmallows.

CHRISTMAS HAS STARTED IN IDEN

IDEN’S STAR SWITCH ON! Just like the big towns of Rye, Hastings and Bexhill, we will also be having a Christmas Switch-on event.

Our Star on All Saints Church, sits dormant all year long watching the world go by, until the last day of November, when we turn the star on. Why not come and witness this now yearly event.

On Saturday, November 30 at 4pm Iden’s Star will be switched on by the one and only children’s book character of Iden - Christopher Robin. Meet us in the churchyard just before 4pm. If you live in Parkwood, you might be able to see it from your front room window.

On Saturday, December 7 we will have our Christmas indoor boot fair at Iden Village Hall 2-4pm. Entry 50p each. Come and grab some Christmas goodies. Need to fill a stocking or looking for that present with a difference – you won’t be disappointed.

On Thursday, December 5 between 2 – 5pm. Christopher and I will be at All Saints Church decorating Christmas trees. Please feel free to come and place a few decorations on a tree or write a note for a loved one on our remembrance Christmas tree. There will be some music, a few mince pies and a drink. Children are very welcome, lots of things to do, and a small treat for them just to say thank you.

CAROL SERVICE on Sunday, December 8, All are welcome. Come and see our decorated church, sing a few carols and then afterwards a few more mince pies, and mulled wine – to really get the Christmas Season started.

Please note that Hymnsong Plus will be a CarolSong with poems on Tuesday, December 17 at 10.30am in the Old Hall. Everyone welcome. There will be no Hymnsong on December 3.

November and December Dates: -

30th November. Switch on of All Saints Star at 4pm, meeting at the churchyard.

2nd December. Pop In, at the Village Hall 11am.

3rd December. Parish Council Meeting, the Village Hall at 7.30pm.

4th December. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall at 2pm.

5th December. Decorate a tree at All Saints Iden, 2pm-5pm

7th December. Indoor Boot Fair, at the Village Hall 2pm – 4pm

8th December. Iden Christmas Carols at All saints at 3pm

10th December. Hymnsong Plus, at The Old Hall from 10.30am.

10th December. WI Christmas Meeting, at the Village Hall at 7.30pm

11th December. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall at 2pm.

12th December. Bingo at the Village Hall Doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

14th December. Iden’s Christmas Lunch – pre-booked tickets only

15th December. Advent Christmas Service, at All Saints Church at 10am

16th December. Pop In, at the Village Hall 11am.

17th December. CarolSong – instead of Hymnsong in the Old Hall at 10.30am.

18th December. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall at 2pm.

22nd December. Children’s Christmas Party, at the Village Hall at 12-2pm

25th December. Christmas Service at All Saints Church at 10am.

Iden Village Hall is available to be hired for most events, call Teresa on 01797 280143.

If you have anything you would like to add for next week. Contact Claire on [email protected] or 01797 280500 before the end of the weekend.