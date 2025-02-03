Iden Village Voice

Hello Village Voice Readers, Welcome to the second month of 2025. February has brought with it a sense of a new start with frosty mornings, beautiful sunrises, and the crack of crispy dry leaves under foot.

ONE OF THE BEST. What a great start to 2025. Saturday’s Indoor Boot Sale was absolutely brilliant – The car park was full of the minute the doors were open til the very last minute before closing time. Well done to the IVH Committee and a special thank you to Teresa who tirelessly organises, sets up and puts away after every Indoor Boot Sale -initial figured showed we managed to hit the £200 mark which will go towards keeping the hall as wonderful as it is. We have many of the tables already pre booked for Aprils Boot Sale.

INHS – On Friday 14th February. Iden’s Natural Historical Society will once again be welcoming Ray Hale, a popular speaker, with expertise in various subjects that have taken him to travelling around the world. Fridays’ talk takes us to Dorset where we celebrate Mary Annings, born in the Victorian Era she became an expert and sparked the craze of fossil hunting – in an era where this type of venture was not seen acceptable as a woman’s interest. Please come and join us as we correct this and give her the respect that she truly deserves.

LOVE IS IN THE AIR. The Village Hall committee will be hosting a Valentine’s Lunch on Saturday 15th February. 12pm – 2pm, For a mere £10 each you can have a romantic dinner of either Beef or Mushroom Stroganoff with seasonal vegetables and to finish with a chocolate pudding with your choice of cream or ice-cream and the choice of tea or coffee. Come and celebrate the month of Love with us.

Feb Dates: -

1st Feb. Indoor Boot Fair at the Village Hall.

4th Feb. Parish Council at the Village Hall at 7.30pm

5th Feb. Short mat bowls at the Village Hall 2-4pm

6th Feb. Gentle Yoga at the Village Hall 9.15 – 10.am

6th Feb. Bingo at the Village Hall Doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

9th Feb. Church Service at All Saints Church at 10am.

10th Feb. Pop In at the Village Hall 11 am – 1pm

11th Feb. HymnSong Plus at the Old School Hall at 10.30am

11th Feb. WI Meeting at the Village Hall at 7.30pm

12th Feb. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall 2-4pm

13th Feb. Gentle Yoga at the Village Hall 9.15 – 10.am

14th Feb. Iden’s Historical Society at The Village Hall at 7.30pm

15th Feb. Valentines Lunch at The Village Hall 12 – 2pm

19th Feb. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall 2-4pm

20th Feb. Gentle Yoga at the Village Hall 9.15 – 10.am

20th Feb. Bingo at the Village Hall Doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

23rd Feb. Church Service at All Saints Church at 10am.

24th Feb. Pop In at the Village Hall 11 am – 1pm

26th Feb. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall 2-4pm

27th Feb. Gentle Yoga at the Village Hall 9.15 – 10.am

Iden Village Hall is available to be hired for most events, call Teresa on 01797 280143.

If you have anything you would like to add for next week. Contact Claire on [email protected] or 01797 280500 before the end of the weekend.