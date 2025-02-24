Iden Village Voice

Hello Village Voice Readers, finally waking up to beautiful blue skies and the promise of some sunshine has put me in a better mood, hoping that maybe now the winter is behind us.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MUMS CAN BE SOOOO EMBARRASSING. We had come home from being out – I know not where, and on reversing up the drive Christopher had seen the children in our road had ventured outside as the sun was finally making an appearance this year. After lots of pleading and looking like the saddest most unhappiest child in the world – I agreed we could go play for a little while before dinner. The children as always down our road greeted Christopher with open arms and amended their game of football and chase so he was included. I ended up assuming my old school staff on the playground routine. While playing my little monster had run round the corner following the others and I casually wandered in the same direction to be greeted by the little orange puffer coat wearing a small child (yes he hasn’t quite grown into it yet)… with a stern expression and a flat palm up to me “No Mummy! Go back over there!” – I smiled and retreated …But every so often my little one appeared like an embarrassed teenager, asking me to go back down the road and stop embarrassing him in front of his cool mates ----he’s two!!

IT SO DUSTY! It’s always fun to visit Christophers’ Aunty Sue and Uncle Dave’s house at Winchelsea Beach. We had originally planned to pop over for a quick cup of tea on the way through Winchelsea, but of course it had over run to a point where I was worried, we may have overstayed our welcome. Christopher has a wonderful bond with his aunt and uncle and their humungous Newfoundland Fido, even with Christopher’s recent growth spurt Fido towers over him. I have found that my little blonde bombshell is able to adapt himself around people’s characters – and by that, I mean that with his Aunty Sue he will sit and colouring in, eat cake and chat. But with his Uncle Dave well… that a whole different ball game. They thunder around like a group of elephants charging up and down the house, shouting out to each other, climbing over and under furniture and laughing. My wonderful brother and sister-in-law are in their 70s and although rather energetic 70-year-olds….it still surprises me, as the energy levels needed to keep up with Christopher long surpass’s mine- and I’ve had 2 years of daily training . At this particular tea visit – Nick and I had been at the kitchen table chatting to Sue, Christopher and Dave had been playing a mixture of chase me and hide and seek – when Christopher had come into the kitchen and wandered over to his Aunty Sue and as clear as day said “Aunty Sue…it dusty!”. My face dropped – my child was about to destroy a wonderful relationship I had. Having a slightly confused expression on her face – he thought that meant he had to repeat himself “Aunty Sue It So Dusty Under there!” pointing to the settee. I laid my forehead on my arms on the table as I thought ---oh dear. He then promptly took his Aunty by the hand and took her to the front room to show her evidence. Now his Uncle Dave had been rather quiet ---and we had found him in the front room quite amused with himself that the youngest was brave and rather blazent about his find. After a lot of laughing from everyone Sue had gone to get the dustpan and brush – which Christopher was very quick to take and help sweep up and then walk it to the bin. Amazed with how well he was able to complete the task, Aunty Sue did say he could come and do all the cleaning if he wished. I then though, hmmmm this could be a handy talent of his at home too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PANCAKES! At the Village Hall 2-4 – it was such a successful event last year that we’ve decided to do it again. So everyone Shrove Tuesday at the Village hall for Pancakes!!

Glass window at All Saints Church, Iden.

INHS will be welcoming Andy Phillips on Friday 28th February at 7.30pm. With his talk entitled Local Wildlife Sites: - Reservoirs of Biodiversity. Andy has 40 years’ experience, producing surveys for decades in the local area. Great Dixter are very fortunate to have Andy as their Main Ecologist. On Friday he will be explaining the significance and importance of wildlife sites, and how they form stepping stones and corridors for wildlife. Sounds like a very interesting and informative talk – not to be missed. Iden Village Hall at 7.30pm. Membership £15 per year or non-Members £4 per talk. All Welcome.

I DON’T KNOW WHY YOU SAY GOODBYE WHEN I SAY HELLO, as the Beatles song goes. As we say goodbye to February and say Hello to March, we will be looking into readying ourselves for Lent, and the festivities beforehand. All Saints, Iden and St Michaels, Playden will be commencing with their celebrations and time of reflection on Wednesday 5th March with our Ash Wednesday Service at 10.30am at the Old Hall - Iden. Then we will be following with our church service on Sunday 9th March at 10am for Week 1 of Lent. On Tuesday 11th March we will have our first Lent Lunch at 12.30 at the Old Hall. On Sunday 16th March at St Micheals, Playden service at 11.am for Week 2 of Lent. Sunday 23rd March service will be at All saints, Iden the Old school Hall at 10am for Week 3 of Lent. As we progress through March I will be putting reminders on the article.

IDEN PHOTOGRAPHERS, the observer has changed their format for the article, and I know we have quite a few budding photographers in Iden. If you would like me to publish your photo of Iden’s beauty in the newspaper along with my article– just contact me on [email protected]

Feb and March Dates: -

26th Feb. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall 2-4pm

27th Feb. Gentle Yoga at the Village Hall 9.15 – 10.am

28th Feb. INHS. Andy Phillips at the Village Hall 7.30pm

4th Mar. Pancakes at the Village Hall 2-4pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4th Mar. Parish council Meeting at the Village Hall at 7.30pm

5th Mar. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall 2-4pm

6th Mar. Gentle Yoga at the Village Hall 9.15 – 10.am

6th Mar. Bingo. Doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

7th Mar. Rocking Reg at the Village Hall at 7pm booking in advance

10th Mar. Pop In at the Village Hall 11 am – 1pm

11th Mar. Hymnsong Plus at The Old Scholl Hall at 10.30am

11th Mar. Iden WI at the Village Hall at 7.30pm

12th Mar. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall 2-4pm

13th Mar. Gentle Yoga at the Village Hall 9.15 – 10.am

14th Mar. INHS. The southern Downs. At the Village Hall 7.30pm

19th Mar. Short Mat Bowls at the Village Hall 2-4pm

20th Mar. Hymnsong Plus at The Old Scholl Hall at 10.30am