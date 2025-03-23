Iden Village Voice

Hello Village Voice Readers, with spring well and truly here, Iden has been once again blessed with its beautiful borders of green and yellow. Please if you are driving or walking through Iden – take a moment to look at our War Memorial.

Daffodilly Down. By A A Milne.

She wore her yellow sunbonnet,

She wore her greenest gown;

All Saints and her Daffodils.

She turned to the south wind

And curtsied up and down.

She turned to the sunlight

And shook her yellow head,

Daffodils, snowdrops and Bluebells.

And whispered to her neighbour:

"Winter is dead."

A BOY AND HIS BEAR. We seem to have increased from a family of three to a family of four. The fourth being a furry grey button-nosed teddy bear decorated with a few Union flags – fondly named Grey Bear. It had been a stuffed bear of mine as a teenager, which sat for many years as an ornament on my bedroom desk, probably won in a machine at a seaside amusement somewhere. The bear had joined Christophers’ stuffed animal army once he had transitioned to his own room and a toddler bed. Not a particularly spectacular looking bear he had gotten lost in the sea of animals that sat at the bottom of Christophers bed as guardians of the night seeing off the monster under the bed and the bad dreams. Now, he sat in front of me on the kitchen table eying up my bowl of Frosties and milk. “Mummy Grey Bear want Cereal too”. Well from there we have evolved to days out, church services and shopping trips. Wandering down Tenterden High Street while Christopher walks in front of us, with Grey Bear on his shoulders as he holds his feet, chatting away to him about the cars, and what he’s seen in the windows of shops. All very cute but the mother angst in me – now has to make sure we don’t leave the bear behind anywhere. You will all be the first to know if that ever happens. In the short time that Grey Bear has been gracing our lives- my bright little spark has found a loop hole that I need to shut down pretty quickly and that being the one where Christopher asks for a chocolate and now Grey Bear would like one too – but Christopher has to ‘help’ him eat it. Well played Christopher.

On Sunday we had are 3rd week of Lent services. This week we explored forgiveness, as well and the difficulties to forgive others. In a world that is never easy, where we all have busy lives, and painful parts of our past – look to God to ask for the strength to forgive. Surely our lives are a little lighter with less anger, sadness or hatred within it.

Next Service will be for Mothering Sunday, on the 6th of March. At All saints’ church Iden 10am. All welcome. Tea, coffee and cake afterwards.

HYMNSONG PLUS will be moving from the second and fourth Tuesdays to the second and fourth THURSDAY of the month. We continue to sing hymns, sing songs like ‘Nightingale in Berkley square’ and ‘Rule Britannia’, read poems – some sad, some funny – drink coffee and more importantly eat custard creams. Ability to sing is not a requirement so why not give it a try? We meet in the old Hall at 10.30. everyone is welcome.

INHS – On Friday 28th March we will have our AGM, followed by a talk by Ken Brooks – titled Landscape geology. Author and lecturer. We will be having a raffle and refreshments during the event. 7.30pm at the Village Hall.

HELP THE GREEN. Remember if you would like to help us with our crusade to replace our bowl green. Please donate to support our quintessentially English bowls club please follow the link.

IDEN ASSEMBLE! WE NEED YOU!! Please help to preserve the 12th century Iden church building for future generations. The Friends of Iden Church is a Registered Charity, formed over 25 years ago with the purpose of raising monies for the restoration and ongoing maintenance of All Saints Church Iden which is a Grade 1 listed building. Because of its special status, any work undertaken on the Church building, has to be of the highest quality, on a like for like basis and conform to the strict standards of English Heritage and authorised by the Church authorities. Each Parish Church is responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of its own building. Up until the COVID lockdowns, the Friends organised fund raising events, notably by way of a village Open Gardens Day and these have helped with much of the necessary repairs that have been needed. Up to now, the Friends and the Parochial Church Council have ensured that the building has been very well maintained. But we now have a situation with the unwelcome news that the Church heating system will probably need replacement which may well mean investigating alternatives. In the circumstances, there is now an urgent need to recommence the Friend's fund raising and form a committee for this purpose. It is being proposed that we kick off the Friends by having an Open Gardens on Sunday 8 June and we are looking for people who would be prepared to either open their gardens or help on the day. Please put this important date in your diary

We also need to have a Friend's Annual General Meeting before the end of April to appoint a committee and agree the reports etc. A formal notice will be issued shortly advising the date when we hope you will be able to attend. Can you please let us know: - Whether you can open your garden for say 5 hours on Sunday 8 June. If you know of anyone who we could approach to open their gardens. If you can help on the day. If you can join the Friend's Committee.

Thank you, Best wishes. Michael

IDEN PHOTOGRAPHERS, the observer has changed their format for the article, and I know we have quite a few budding photographers in Iden. If you would like me to publish your photo of Iden’s beauty in the newspaper along with my article– just contact me on [email protected]

April Dates: -

28th Mar. INHS. AGM and Landscape Geology. At the Village Hall 7.30pm

30th Mar. Mothering Sunday Service. All Welcome – 10am. At All Saints Church.

1st Apr. Parish Council Meeting at the Village Hall at 7.30pm

2nd Apr. Short Mat Bowls. At the Village Hall 2-4pm

3rd Apr. Bingo. Doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

5th Apr. Indoor Boot fair at the Village Hall 2-4pm

7th Apr. Pop In at the Village Hall 11 am – 1pm

8th Apr. Lent Lunch at the Old Hall at 12.30

8th Apr. Iden WI at the village Hall at 7.30pm

9th Apr. Short Mat Bowls. At the Village Hall 2-4pm

10th Apr. Hymnsong Plus at The Old School Hall at 10.30am

12th Apr. INHS. John Bogle. Iden Village Hall at 2pm.

16th Apr. Short Mat Bowls. At the Village Hall 2-4pm

17th Apr. Bingo. Doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

18th Apr. Good Friday.

19th Apr. Easter Lunch at the Village Hall 12-2pm

20th Apr. Easter Sunday.

21st Apr. Pop In at the Village Hall 11 am – 1pm

24th Apr. Hymnsong Plus at The Old School Hall at 10.30am

Iden Village Hall is available to be hired for most events, call Teresa on 01797 280143.

If you have anything you would like to add for next week. Contact Claire on [email protected] or 01797 280500 before the end of the weekend.