Iden Village Voice

Hello Village Voice Readers, it seems like the summer is well and truly here, or at least the flowers in my garden seem to think so.

FAMILY FUN. If asked Christopher will tell you that one of his favourite places to be, would be his Aunty Sue and Uncle Dave's house on Winchelsea Beach. To an adult it is very like walking around a Chelsea Garden show display – to a pint size 3year old, I guess it is seen as a wonderful world of adventure and exploration, all wrapped up with a double bow of fun. The garden welcomes you in with an array of flowers. Giant poppies tower over Christoper with their red petals dancing like silk flags in the breeze. He walks carefully through the flowers on the pebble pathways as they scratch and crunch against each other with each step, “come on mummy follow me” I smile and follow. Stopping at the ox-eyed daisies in there large groups cheerfully bobbing around in the breeze- Christopher stops looking quizzically at them- “look mummy” as his concentration is broken by the busy bumble bees who were working over time around the foxgloves that stood tall and elegantly among the other flower- almost demanding to be seen. Christopher crouched down to watch as a rather chubby bumblebee trying to enter one of the purple foxglove bells – furiously wagging its bottom as it tried to climb further up to get the pollen, only to get stuck for quite a while trying to get out. Chritopher found this very funny “Silly Bee Bumble”. He took himself off to look around the garden by himself, every so often looking over to check I was still within eye contact. His hands gently stroked the flowers and bushes as he passed them, talking to himself. The carefree and stressless life of a 3 years old in a garden is rather appealing when your over 40 with the stresses of day to day life. I found him later sitting on the lawn picking lawn daisies I joined him, as he looked up and smiled “Oh mummy there you are. I have an idea. Wait there” . He rushed off and was back holding a buttercup “Do you like butter mummy”. Its not only the garden that draws us to Winchelsea – but also his wonderfully caring and down to earth Aunty Sue – and his fun loving – action packed Uncle Dave. We sat indoors with a cup of tea at the kitchen table, when with a twinkle in his eye Uncle Dave wandered off “Where Uncle Dave gone Mummy”- well he returned before I was able to reply . With two - luckily – quite small water pistols. Handing one over to Christopher and keeping the other for himself they started to shoot each other with water spray going here there and everywhere around the kitchen. Christopher laughing his head off as his Uncle sprays him straight in the face. Wonderful memories of making a wet mess in the kitchen a 3years old and a 77year old.

A NEW DISCOVERY- Now that the weather had taken a turn for the better we have been trying to get some sort of order in our garden. The wooden workshop which has laid as a pile of wooden planks in the garden since October has now been piled correctly around the garden – I can only wonder what the neighbours think when they look out of their windows --- do we know there’s a harsh winter coming or maybe we’re going to start a business up—well with the amount of timber we now own we could give Alford Timbers a run for their money. All of a sudden there an excited shriek “Look a Dinosaur footprint”. Curious at what he had found I walked over to the far end of the concrete base to find my blonde explorer pointing at the ground. I laughed to myself as he pointed proudly to a concrete-dust covered beech tree leaf. Which in his defenced did look very much like the dinosaur footprints we had seen last year at the Isle of Wight. I played along and went to find Nick to get him to also play along. When we came back to look at Christopher’s new historical find, he said “ Silly me! the wind blowed it – it only a dusty Leaf”. Oh bless him.

IVH AGM. The Village Hall AGM was attended by all 8 of the committee and 8 residence. Rob Bauling continues another year as Chairman, Anne Bauling has stepped down as Treasurer – Anthony Kember has stepped up to take the role and Claire Carle will remain for another year as secretary. The other five committee members have all decided to stay for another year. Morris Metcalfe congratulated the committee on a year packed full of events and was happy to see and hear about the improvements made to the village hall over the past year. There are plans to improve the garden area this year – if anyone has any ideas or would like to give any advice please feel free to contact me via email and I can pass this onto the committee. Email at the bottom of this article.

PARISH CHURH COMMITTEE meeting was very well attended. Michael Miller has been working tirelessly to keep our Church in tip top condition which has not been easy with mother nature creatures attempting to cause damage. Luckily we have been able to keep the squirrels and death watch beetles at bay this year. The bells still need work, and we are hoping with a small miracle the heating may be fixed. All Members of the PCC wished to continue with an addition of Mr Bassingthwaithe, who we welcome this year. We are hoping to put together some money creating opportunities to keep the church repairs going. Any Ideas again let us know via email.

COME AND SEE US, we have an Indoor boot fair on Saturday 7th June 2pm-4pm at the village hall. These fairs are set up by Teresa who painstaking organises these very successful events which are becoming more and more popular. Don’t miss a bargain.

CREAM TEAS. Once again the Village Hall committee will be dressing in their white aprons and pearls to give you a cream tea afternoon to remember. Saturday 14th June 2.30-5.30pm. A pot of Tea with two Scones £5. Tea with a slice of Cake £3.50. Any extra slices of Cake will be £1.50. This is always a very popular event. Don’t miss out.

June Dates: -

5th June. Gentle Yoga. At the Village Hall 9.15-10am.

7th June. Indoor Boot Sale at the Village Hall 2-4pm

8th June. Church Service at All Saints Iden. 10am

10th June. Iden WI. At Village Hall 7.30pm start.

11th June. Short Mat Bowls. At the Village Hall 2-4pm

12th June. Gentle Yoga. At the Village Hall 9.15-10am.

12th June. Hymnsong Plus at The Old School Hall at 10.30am

12th June. Bingo. Village Hall, Doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

14th June. Cream Teas at the Village Hall

16th June. Pop In at the Village Hall 11 am – 1pm

18th June. Short Mat Bowls. At the Village Hall 2-4pm

22nd June. Church Service at All Saints Iden. 10am.

25th June. Short Mat Bowls. At the Village Hall 2-4pm

26th June. Gentle Yoga. At the Village Hall 9.15-10am.

26th June. Hymnsong Plus at The Old School Hall at 10.30am

26th June. Bingo. Village Hall, Doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

Iden Village Hall is available to be hired for most events, call Teresa on 01797 280143.

If you have anything you would like to add for next week. Contact Claire on [email protected] or 01797 280500 before the end of the weekend.