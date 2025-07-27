Iden Village Voice

Hello Village Voice Readers, As we wander into August Iden starts to slow down to enjoy the summer sun.

WHAT A SUCCESS!!! The first Iden Fayre couldn’t have been a bigger success. The playing field first thing was busy with stall holders setting up. Displays being put together. The pavilion was filled with delicious looking refreshments. Marshalls were at the ready at 12 midday, as the cars started to line up following through to the field that had been given over for the day by Michael Miller. The visitors browsed around the stalls which were a mixture of locals selling all sorts and small businesses branching out and showing off their talents. The Barhams’ and friends were in charge of the Iden BBQ - the amazing smell managed to wafted over to us at the other end of the field, it would have been rude not to have a burger or two – and we were not disappointed! The Iden Bric a Brac was run by a wonderful group of ladies from the village. In the Pavillion the WI ladies were hard at work either quenching people’s thirst with tea and coffee or cream teas. Gill and Jim Wood were working hard selling the Iden Programme, which gave everyone who bought it a chance to win a huge amount of goodies from cash prizes to vouchers and even day out experiences. The dog show was in full swing as the park greeted more dogs than its ever seen before. Later in the afternoon as the stall holders started to pack away, we had the traditional races. The sack, egg and spoon, running and tug of war. Which was sectioned into 3 groups of each race. “Little ones” (up to 6) “The not so little ones” (children over 6) and the “Not so young ones “(Adults) . Everyone had a fantastic time – including Christopher Robin, who was here there and everywhere enjoying the freedom of playing with his friends, the enjoym

A STAR ON THE MOVE. Our church service this week was as always wonderful and thought provoking – but this time it was slightly shadowed by a sadness. As we said goodbye to Stella Helshaw. She has work so hard for us, but as always – all good things must come to an end. We are saying goodbye as Stella as moves to be closer to her family. After service, we had tea and cake at the old hall as Michael gave a speech explaining exactly what everyone was feeling. Stella has been our vicar since 2019. She is greatly appreciated by so many of us and has helped to keep our congregation together even through the pandemic. She has been an inspiration through her diligence and strong sense of community to All Saints and the village itself. I personally will be sad to see Stella go as we have worked closely together when planning the family services, and we were lucky to have her baptise Christopher for us. Stella you will always be part of Iden, and we hope that you will, from time to time during the quiet moments remember us all fondly.

INDOOR BOOTFAIR. On 2nd August we will be having another very successful event hosted by Teresa. 2pm – 4pm. Grab a summer bargain, and don’t forget the tasty refreshments.

August Dates: -

2nd August. Iden Indoor Boot fair – Village Hall 2-4pm.

Iden Village Hall is available to be hired for most events, call Teresa on 01797 280143.

