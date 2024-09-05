Identity proudly sponsors Hospices to Holland ride in support of St Wilfid's & St Michael's hospices
Identity is delighted to announce our sponsorship of the Hospices to Holland ride, a meaningful fundraising event aimed at supporting two local charities close to our hearts: St Wilfred’s Hospice and St Michaels’s. This initiative aligns with our commitment to community engagement and support for vital local services. Both St Wilfrid's and St Michael's hospices provide exceptional care and support to patients with life-limiting illnesses and their families, ensuring dignity, comfort, and compassionate care during the most critical times.
Starting in Eastbourne, the journey will pass along the south coast, across the channel, and then through the cycle-friendly cities and countryside in France, Belgium, and Holland, finishing in Amsterdam. The team will cycle past beaches, along waterways, and treelined canals dotted with windmills, offering a scenic yet demanding route.
In preparation for the big challenge in Amsterdam, our team of 6 dedicated members, from our Eastbourne and London offices, recently completed a rigorous 100-kilometre cycle ride from Eastbourne to Ashford, via Bexhill-On-Sea, Hastings, Rye, Camber, Lydd, New Romney & Dymchurch. This effort was not only a test of endurance but also a powerful demonstration of their unwavering commitment to the cause. As they gear up to tackle the full 460-kilometre journey, their motivation and dedication embody our company’s values and our collective spirit giving back to the community. We are confident that their efforts will help raise significant funds to support the invaluable services provided by both hospices.
We were very grateful to Euro Self Drive https://euroselfdrive.co.uk/ for their generous sponsorship of our training ride by way of supplying a support van for the day, which was invaluable meeting the riders at waypoints along the route to refuel with water, snacks and electrolytes. This support vehicle was a real bonus for the day – not forgetting transporting the bikes back to Eastbourne.
We invite our clients, partners, and the wider community to join us in supporting this noble cause. Sponsorship and donations are vital to reaching our fundraising goals and making a tangible difference in the lives of those receiving care from St Wilfrid's and St Michael's hospices.
How to Sponsor and Donate
Supporting our team and the Hospices to Holland ride is easy. To sponsor our riders and contribute to the fundraising efforts, please visit - https://www.givewheel.com/fundraising/4099/hospices-to-holland/. Every donation, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to our goal and helps ensure that these hospices can continue their essential work.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.