Improvement works underway at the Tony Tack Memorial Skate Park in Hailsham

Hailsham Town Council has commenced improvement and repair works at the Tony Tack Memorial Skate Park, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining high-quality leisure facilities for the town's young people.

Located at the Maurice Thornton Playing Fields, the skate park will undergo a series of upgrades, including the extension of key areas and the repairing and resealing of concrete surfaces to improve safety and usability.

These works form part of a wider programme to modernise and future-proof the town’s recreational assets, ensuring they meet the evolving needs of residents and remain safe, inclusive and accessible for all.

The enhancements are being funded through the Town Council’s Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) contributions, with a total investment of £31,000. Work is anticipated to be completed within the coming days.

Opened in 2012, the Tony Tack Memorial Skate Park was named in honour of a beloved local resident who dedicated much of his life to supporting children and young people in the community. The park features a variety of street and transition skate elements - and has remained a popular destination for local skaters since its inception.

The facility has also served as a social hub for young people in Hailsham, fostering community connections and encouraging physical activity. Over the years, it has attracted skateboarders, BMX riders and scooter enthusiasts alike, becoming a key feature of the town’s leisure offering.

The skate park was initially developed as part of a broader initiative to improve recreational spaces across the town. This commitment continues today, with the Town Council actively investing in its asset improvement plan to enhance leisure amenities and promote healthy, active lifestyles for all residents.

"The idea of establishing a skate park on the Town Farm estate was a brilliant one, made possible through the collaboration of local residents, the Town Council and project partners," said Tony Lee, Operations & Facilities Manager at Hailsham Town Council.

"Since it opened, the skate park has been heavily used and continues to serve the town's younger residents year after year. The Maurice Thornton Playing Fields provide an ideal setting for such a facility."

"Having recently visited the site, I was pleased to see how well it is being used and how much it is appreciated by the youth of Hailsham. Regular maintenance and timely upgrades - like the ones currently underway - are essential to ensuring the park remains safe, durable and enjoyable for skaters of all ages and skill levels."