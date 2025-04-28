In Pictures: Cyclists take on the "On Yer Bike" challenge in Hastings

This year’s event took place on Sunday (April 27) and was organised, as it usually is, by the Rotary Club Senlac St Leonards.

On Yer Bike has raised nearly £350,000 during the event’s 30-plus year history and riders have a choice of three courses, a 25, 40 and 75 mile course.

On the day, cyclists started to arrive at Stade Hall in Hastings Old Town from around 7am, ready to set off between 7.30-9.30 am.

All participants were encouraged to finish back at the starting point by 3pm and were not allowed to start the ride before 7.30 am.

The 75 mile course, for example, passed through Bexhill, Cooden, Pevensey roundabout, Wartling, Herstmoncuex, Magham Down, Hellingly, Upper Dicker, Laughton, Ringmer, Lewes, Newhaven, Seaford, Exceat, East Dean, Birling Gap, Beachy Head, Eastbourne, Pevensey Bay and returned from Pevensey roundabout and then finished back at The Stade Hall in Hastings.

1 . On Yer Bike 2025 in Hastings on April 27. Organised by the Rotary Club of Senlac St Leonards. On Yer Bike 2025 in Hastings on April 27. Organised by the Rotary Club of Senlac St Leonards. Photo: JL

