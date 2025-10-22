Including the blind and the visually impaired in the art experience

Kevin Carey by Heather Bowring - pic by Lee Carpenter

Emsworth artist Heather Bowring is offering an exhibition at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The exhibition is now open and will be remain so for about twelve months.

“I Am Not Who You Think I Am is a collection of 14 tactile portraits. What is so unusual about them is you are invited to look at the faces, reach out and touch them, press the button attached to the frame and listen to their voices. Then you can see if what you learn about the sitter differs from your initial impression of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The collection can be seen at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London. This will be the second showing at the hospital. The first occasion launched World Sight Day. This time the paintings will remain on long term loan.”

Heather (www.heatherbowring.com) added: “I have been painting tactile relief work paintings for a number of years and have been very fortunate to be offered some prestigious commissions ie Touch Tours collection at Tate Modern, The Mary Rose Museum, The Wordsworth Museum to name a few. I wanted to include the previously excluded audience of blind and visually impaired visitors so they too could share the art experience. Initially I added braille descriptions next to my paintings. However, it didn’t take me long to realise that many of the visitors who had lost their sight later in life had not learnt braille.

“As a result of this, I wanted to push the boundaries and find a way to add a vocal description to the frame. I was really lucky to find and work in collaboration with a company called Talking Products who helped me to achieve this. Once I had this wonderful piece of equipment, I knew it was possible to once again create something unusual with my art. I then created a collection of 14 portraits, choosing the sitters from a cross section of society, some I had read about, seen on television or just came across in everyday life. Each one of them had a wonderful story to tell.

“The collection has already had six solo exhibitions around the UK. One other was cancelled due to Covid. I am delighted that it has now returned to Moorfields because I do believe it is in the right place. One day it will be sold, but for the time being, it remains in Moorfields wonderful care, for patients and staff to enjoy.”

Pictured is Kevin Carey who was the chairman of the RNIB.