Inspirational Phoenix Stroke Club members write and record song

Inspirational members of the Phoenix Stroke Club have written and recorded their own song about life at the club. This is the latest project by the Onwards and Upwards Group to complete. Over the last couple of years, they have raised over £4,500 by organising sponsored walks, quiz and karaoke nights as well as writing and performing Christmas pantomimes.

The Onwards and Upwards Group meet every Thursday to rebuild their confidence and communication skills. The song was written by volunteer Mark Davies and the moving words by stroke survivor Daryl Gayler which captures their experiences and camaraderie. In May a small group of musicians came together to record the backing track, including Raul D’Oliveira and Paul Riseley who were both professional musicians and now members of the club following their strokes. Over the following weeks the Onwards and Upwards Group have been practising singing to the backing track. On 29 August everyone attended QM Studio in Horsham to record the song, where they were also filmed and then featured on ITV Meridian News.

Members of the Onwards and Upwards Group admit that before their strokes they may not have been friends as they led very different lives. Having a stroke changes everything in an instance and they find a huge amount of support and friendship from fellow members.

Rachel Dennis used to work in NHS blood donation before having three strokes a year ago. ‘Before I joined Phoenix Stroke Club I had very low confidence and most people don’t understand what you are going through. I love it here. People have given me such support and I have made good friends. I feel normal here and now I smile and laugh’.

Recording at QM Studio in Horsham

George Osgerby added; ‘One of the good things of having a bleed on the brain is that I now know these wonderful people. I have done things I would never have done before such as singing a rap, performing in a pantomime and singing at our karaoke night. I’m even planning what I am going to sing at the next karaoke night.’

Club Manager Renata Bielinska said; ‘These are an amazing group of people. Regardless of what life has thrown at them, they are determined to make the most of their situation. Far from giving up, they support and inspire each other to continually try new challenges.’

The Phoenix Stroke Club has been providing an invaluable service to stroke survivors for over forty years in Horsham and surrounding areas. The club provides a range of stimulating activities that restore confidence, improve communication and mobility to 70 stroke members every week. For more information about the club call 01403 268130 or email [email protected]