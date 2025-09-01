Inspiring artworks will celebrate the beauty of popular walking route

A new exhibition exploring the South Downs Way through inspirational artworks is opening at The Novium Museum in Chichester and Weald & Downland Living Museum in Singleton this autumn.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Every Step of The Way’ has been curated by artist-curators, Tim Craven, Deborah Richards and Melanie Rose, to illustrate walking the South Downs Way — a 100-mile-long national trail over the spectacular South Downs from Eastbourne to Winchester — through visual art.

The exhibition is structured around the 11 sections of the national trail and features artwork from 33 artists, each responding to ‘The Way’ through the lens of creative practice. The works will be shared across the two venues, with each museum featuring a different set of works — The Novium Museum’s exhibition will feature 14 artworks while the Weald & Downland Living Museum’s exhibition will feature 42 artworks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors are encouraged to attend both venues to see all of the pieces. These include Jeremy Gardiner’s ‘Beachy Head II’, an acrylic piece on handmade cotton tag paper — on display at Weald & Downland Living Museum — and Frances Knight’s ‘Ditchling Beacon’, an oil on canvas piece, which will be on display at The Novium Museum.

The exhibition is structured around the 11 sections of the national trail

‘Every Step of The Way’ at The Novium Museum also features artefacts from the museum’s archaeology collection relating to the history of the South Downs, including finds from excavations across the South Downs Way.

Councillor John Cross, Cabinet Member for Culture, Sport and Place at Chichester District Council, says: “We’re so lucky to live in such a beautiful and environmentally diverse landscape. This exhibition will allow our visitors a unique journey across the South Downs Way thought the medium of art, and I hope people are inspired to rediscover this wonderful route or visit part of it for the first time.”

‘Every Step of The Way’ at The Novium Museum will open on Saturday 11 October 2025. Admission is free, with donations welcome. To accompany the exhibition, the museum will be running a series of art workshops led by artists featured within the exhibition. To find out more about the exhibition and accompanying events, visit: www.thenovium.org/everystep

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Every Step of The Way’ at Weald & Downland Living Museum will open on 22 September 2025. Admission is included in the museum entry charge.

A series of free walks along local sections of the South Downs Way will also be taking place with The Ramblers and some of the exhibiting artists. For more information and to book, please visit: www.sws-ramblers.org.uk