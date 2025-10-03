Intergenerational bonds strengthened through filmmaking

A team of young aspiring filmmakers from Collyer’s have partnered up with Anderley Wade, co-founder of “Tapestry Day Club”, a charity-funded organisation which provides a warm environment for people who live with dementia. The group created media content which depicts a day in the life within the club.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The six person filming crew was split, with one team filming locally in Horsham and Broadbridge Heath and the other branching out further away in Newdigate and Mannings Heath, bonding with hosts and guests alike through interviews which capture meaningful messages regarding their experience with Tapestry. Despite the limited time frame, the teams had the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the Tapestry experience: from a warm welcome on arrival to the hosts’ homes, to getting to know the guests personally over tea and biscuits, there was no mistaking that the charity has succeeded in creating a friendly atmosphere for all!

The production process provided the perfect opportunity for the students to get a taste of working to a brief in a real-world setting, especially for those in the team who were yet to work in a professional environment. Each member of the team took on a different task, ranging from on-location jobs such as interviewers and camera operators, to post production editing roles. Thanks to Anderley and the rest of the Tapestry team, this has been a progressive step forward in the students’ media-related experience and aspirations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Camera Operator, Jake Scoines, commented: “I found the whole experience fun. Thank to Anderley for the opportunity!”

Collyer’s students collaborate with Tapestry Day Club to create media content raising awareness about dementia and community care.

In addition to content creation, the students also gained a valuable insight into dementia, and how it affects individuals in a variety of ways. They also learnt that a diagnosis can still allow one to enjoy themselves and make new friends, highlighting the importance of Tapestry Day Club’s work.

Videographer, Jay Munday, added, "I think the whole day was a massive eye opener for me. I never really thought about it because I wasn't affected and helping out with Tapestry really made me aware."

Whilst the filming only covered locations local to the Horsham area, Tapestry offers over 30 different locations across Sussex and Surrey. The aim of the content created by the students was to promote the charity to funders and carers, as well as encourage potential guests and hosts to become a part of the Tapestry family. To find out more about Tapestry Day Club, their work, and how to get involved, visit https://tapestrydayclub.co.uk/.

Article written by student reporters Isla Eve and Stephanie do Carmo Gomes.