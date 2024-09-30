Interview with Everana and Minds Matter event founder Courtney Everett

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When it comes to hard work, inspiration, and giving back to the community, there is one person who recently proved she fits these criteria perfectly. Courtney Everett has been developing multiple organisations and a podcast since 2022, and it is fair to say she has been a force to be reckoned with.

Courtney is a Mental Health Coordinator, born in Sussex, who currently works for West Sussex Mind. When she isn’t working, she is planning her third show for her mental health organisation Minds Matter Event, recording and editing her podcast Unwinding Minds Podcast, and developing her new brand Everana. She is also about to finish her second undergraduate degree in Psychology, with her first degree being in Buying and Merchandising for Fashion.

After coming across her rapidly growing Instagram account (courtney_everett_), I approached Courtney to answer some questions on the eve of her launch for her new gothic and alternative brand, Everana.

I see that you have been very busy over the last 2 years developing your organisation, podcast, and now your new brand, all while studying and working. Why did you want to develop these projects?

Taken from @courtney_everett_ on Instagram

I have always had a strong connection and drive to work in Mental Health and raise money for services while being an advocate which I started back in college when I hosted charity sales. So, Minds Matter Event came from that, as did Unwinding Minds Podcast, where we wanted to have open and honest discussions about mental health. Everana is more of a project based on my personal interests, as I have always loved alternative and gothic things.

I saw that Minds Matter Event won an award last year. How was it to experience that so early on?

It was mind-blowing. We were so grateful for the opportunity to even be nominated, so to then come away with an award was incredible.

With working so hard on a number of things, there must be a certain drive and inspiration behind this?

Taken from @courtney_everett_ on Instagram

Absolutely. I think trying to navigate life post-COVID was part of that. I had an idea of where I wanted to go but felt like I wasn't quite making it. Then, I found a fire in me to go for it at the end of 2022. I have learned a lot in the last few years, especially this year, about boundaries and the fundamental realisation that not everyone has your best interest and can also turn out not to be as kind as you once thought. That made me want to work even harder because I experienced that. But at the same time, I had some of the most loyal, caring, and incredible friends and family around me who have never left my side and have been there through it all. I have really understood the importance of that. Having gone through things over the years, I never wanted the hurt to take over, so it felt like a huge inspiration to be the best I could be and continue to work hard.

What is your main goal with your projects and ideas you are currently working on?

With Minds Matter Event, we just want to raise awareness and money for local mental health charities and try to provide any information and insight we can for those who are struggling. I was very grateful that during our last show, some incredible individuals from West Sussex Mind came and told their story. Both shows and the work in between have been very inspiring to see with those who have been kind enough to share their own personal struggles. So, my aim is to carry that on and develop that further. With Everana, my goal is to have fun but promote individuality, inclusivity, and continue the mental health message where we can. This is more of a creative outlet for me to express what I feel and what I like, and I am just planning to have fun with that and see where it takes us.

On the topic of Everana, what are you most excited about in launching this brand?

Taken from @courtney_everett_ on Instagram

I am so excited to work on a brand that encompasses all my interests. I have a lot of ideas and aims for the brand. I want to mainly develop our Everana Originals range, which features all our own designs as we would love to eventually sell only our ideas. However, in the meantime, we are utilising two amazing wholesalers who have some incredible items that I feel really represent the brand.

It has been great to speak with you and have a chance to get to know you better. What is your overall message to supporters of your organisation and brand?

I can only ever thank everyone for their support. I also want to emphasise that you never know what someone is going through, so be kind. Additionally, be yourself. Never be afraid to be who you want to be because it doesn’t matter what others think. If they love and support you, they always will, no questions asked. One important quote I have held onto recently has been, “It isn’t your business what others think of you.” So, just be who you want to be and never apologise for that. Have fun because life is too short.

Courtney has shown how strength from difficult times can lead to inspiration and determination. Her new brand Everana (@everanashop) will be launching on October 1st at 10 am, and you can access the site via www.everana.co.uk. You can also follow Courtney’s other projects, Minds Matter Event (@mindsmatter.event), for more information on mental health and details regarding their upcoming show, and her podcast @unwindingmindspodcast, which will be launching season 2 in the new year.