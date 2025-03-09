Invitation to a Men's Breakfast in Chichester
Our guest speaker this month is Rhidian Brook, award-winning writer of fiction, television drama and film and regular presenter of Thought for The Day on Radio 4.
These very informal gatherings are an opportunity for men to meet and socialise together in a very informal setting to chat and cultivate new friendships, whilst also enjoying a delicious breakfast of their choice - and being inspired by an excellent speaker.
To book a place contact:
Peter Sutton: T: 07813024585; E: [email protected]
Date: Saturday 22 March2025.
Start time: 8.00amEnd time: 10:00am
Location: The Woolpack Inn, 71 Fishbourne Road (West), Fishbourne, Chichester PO19 3JJ. (free parking)