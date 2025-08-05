‘It’s a weird club to be part of,’ says Burwash’s Roger Daltrey of his recent knighthood as he embarks on a final tour

Daltrey, 81 was made a Knight Bachelor in the Birthday Honours for services to charity and music in June 2005. At the time he said: "It's weird. But it's great for the charity so I accept it on behalf of all the unsung heroes who have helped me with it. It will open doors."

Since 2000 Daltrey has been staging annual fundraising concerts at the Royal Albert Hall for the Teenage Cancer Trust which was set up in 1990 to provide specialist units for young people suffering from cancer.

Interviewed in Saturday's Times he explains: "It's a weird club to be part of and I'm not entirely comfortable with it. Still I'm not going to be here much longer. If I live another ten years it will be way past anyone in my family and it's important for the Teenage Cancer Trust to continue. We were seeing teenagers put in wards alongside two-year-olds or geriatrics and the isolation was devastating. The environment of someone suffering from a serious illness is every bit as important as a good drug."

He went on: "This is the last time you will see me on tour. It's gruelling. In the days when I was singing Who songs for three hours a night, six nights a week, I was working harder than most footballers."

A current problem is his hearing, possibly worsened since contracting meningitis nine years ago. He thinks he destroyed his hearing even before he joined the band while working in a sheet metal factory in Acton when he was 16.

Talking about performing as he enters his ninth decade, he said: "Never, never retire. You'll be dead in three years. Daytime TV will kill you." Asked what is his most lethal programme he replied: "Cash in the Attic!"

The eternal rocker has his contemplative side as well. He owns Lakedown, a large rural estate with a chain of trout fishing lakes. He also has a brewery and tap room, run by his son and son-in-law, in Swife Lane, Burwash which is open to the public. You'll often see the family sampling a Lakedown beer or two at the waterside.