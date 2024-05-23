Jack in the Green at Seaview Nursing Home

By Natasha ReaderContributor
Published 23rd May 2024, 15:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A few weeks ago Seaview nursing home was visited by Hannah’s Cat Morris dancers as part of Seaview's very own ‘Jack in the Green’ celebrations.

Seaview nursing home residents enjoyed an afternoon of fun which included food& drink , Morris dancers and face painting and dressing up to celebrate .

Some of the residents at Seaview cannot visit and take part in Jack in the Green in Hastings so the staff do their best to bring the celebrations to the home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The activities coordinator and staff like to keep the residents part of the community by bringing the community to them and celebrating occasions in line with what is going on in Hastings which includes our very own annual Seaview beer festival, Seaview pirate day and Seaview carnival week so nobody ever has to miss out on the exciting things that happen in our town .

Related topics:Hastings