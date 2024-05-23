Jack in the Green at Seaview Nursing Home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A few weeks ago Seaview nursing home was visited by Hannah’s Cat Morris dancers as part of Seaview's very own ‘Jack in the Green’ celebrations.

Seaview nursing home residents enjoyed an afternoon of fun which included food& drink , Morris dancers and face painting and dressing up to celebrate .

Some of the residents at Seaview cannot visit and take part in Jack in the Green in Hastings so the staff do their best to bring the celebrations to the home.

