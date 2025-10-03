Jess Brown-Fuller asks David Lammy to reinstate Chichester Crown Court

Jess Brown-Fuller, MP for Chichester, has asked the Secretary of State for Justice, David Lammy, to look at reopening Chichester Crown Court. It is the second time Jess has raised the issue in Parliament, having met with Lammy’s predecessor in October 2024.

Chichester Crown Court, the only Crown Court in Sussex, was closed in 2018, following the closure of the Magistrates’ Court in 2016. In the years leading up to its closure in 2018, the Crown Court had heard over 300 cases a year. The premises were temporarily reopened during COVID as a Nightingale Court to help deal with case backlogs, but there is currently no long-term certainty over their future.

Brown-Fuller previously raised the matter in 2024, emphasising the importance of additional Crown Court capacity to ensure timely access to justice. She also discussed with the then Secretary of State the need for a long-term plan for the site, including maintenance of the building’s exterior.

Last week Jess asked the current Secretary of State for Justice, David Lammy: “Since 2021, Chichester Crown Court has been used as a Nightingale Court to catch up with the huge backlog of cases. As court delays continue to slow down our justice system, will the Justice Secretary please give consideration to making Chichester Crown Court a permanent Crown Court, which would be the only one in West Sussex?”

Lammy said he would look into the situation and noted that he knew the Chichester constituency “well.”

Afterwards Jess commented: “The closure of the Crown Court in Chichester was a mistake, exemplified by its re-opening as a Nightingale Court just a few years later.”

“Last year I raised the lack of long-term stability for the area with the Government and was disappointed not to receive the commitment to its future that I wanted.”

“I have again pushed the Government to come to the table with the only credible long-term solution, which is its reinstatement as a Crown Court, and I look forward to hearing his full response.”