Join 1,300 people and have your say on NHS services in Sussex

Almost 1,300 people have taken part in a major survey about NHS services in Sussex, and there is still time for you to share your views before the survey closes.

Since the survey opened earlier this month, 1,286 people have given their feedback on how the NHS in Sussex is working and where improvements are needed. Health leaders are now urging as many people as possible to take part before the survey closes on Sunday, 7 September 2025.

The survey invites people to share their views on how NHS services are currently meeting the needs of their community, and how they could be improved in the future.

All the responses will help to shape NHS Sussex’s plans for 2026/27 by helping to develop final commissioning intentions for next year, which set out how NHS Sussex considers the needs of the population, where improvements are most needed, and how services can be commissioned (bought) to address health inequalities and improve outcomes.

This work is based on the jointly agreed Sussex system strategy Improving Lives Together and the Government’s 10-Year Health Plan.

Dr James Ramsay, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Sussex, said: “It is really encouraging to see so many people already taking part in this survey. Every response matters because it helps us to build a clear picture of what is working well in Sussex and what needs to change.

“The NHS belongs to all of us, and this is a vital opportunity for local people to influence how services are planned.

“With just over a week to go, I would urge everyone across Sussex to take a few minutes to share their views, your feedback will directly shape the NHS services you and your community use every day.”

There are now just nine days left to share your thoughts and help influence the future of the NHS in Sussex.