Join Charity Service Dogs UK for its 10th Anniversary 'Dogs Making a Difference' Event and Awards Night!

Service dog Jerry

Winchester Hotel & Spa, Hampshire – Thursday 11th September 2025 – We’re turning 10 - and we’d love you to come celebrate with us! This year, Service Dogs UK is hosting our first ever Dogs Making a Difference Conference and Gala Awards Evening - dedicated to celebrating the amazing ways dogs are changing people’s lives. Whether you're a Veteran, Emergency Services worker, dog lover, mental health advocate, or just someone who believes in the power of four paws and a wagging tail - we’d love to see you there.

About Service Dogs UK

With training hubs in West Sussex, Yeovil, Essex and Thames Valley, we pair rescue dogs with Veterans of the Armed Forces and Emergency Services to create life-changing partnerships. Service Dogs UK is the only accredited UK PTSD assistance dog charity that mainly uses dogs from rescue to help Veterans of the Armed Forces and Emergency Services. We are passionate about helping to transform the lives of those suffering with PTSD and passionate about rescue dogs… we want to change lives for the better, two at a time!

What’s Happening?

Lee and his service dog, Barkley

During the day, we’re hosting a friendly, info-packed conference featuring inspiring speakers, fascinating research, and hands-on sessions about how dogs support wellbeing and resilience—especially in the military, blue light, and service communities.

In the evening, it’s time to get your glad rags on for our black tie Gala Dinner & Awards— a three-course meal, celebration, and the first-ever Dogs Making a Difference Medal of Honour Awards, recognising dogs across several categories:

Military Dog Medal of Honour

Emergency Services Dog Medal of Honour

Assistance Dog Medal of Honour

Lifesaving Dog Medal of Honour

Lifetime Achievement Medal of Honour

Rescue Dog Medal of Honour

Wellbeing or Therapy Dog Medal of Honour

Tickets

Rene and his service dog, Alesha

Early bird tickets are just £135 (until 31st July only!) – they include full access to the day’s events, lunch and refreshments, the awards ceremony, and that lovely dinner (£150 from 1st August onwards). Click here to buy tickets - Dogs Making a Difference Conference & Awards Evening | Service Dogs UK (Powered by Donorbox)

Want to Get Involved? We’re Looking for Sponsors!

We’re inviting kind hearted companies, organisations, and individuals to support this milestone event by becoming a sponsor. It’s a great way to show you care about veterans, rescue dogs, and mental health—and get your name out there to a brilliant audience!

Why sponsor?

You’ll get your name and logo on event materials

Be thanked on the night and on social media

Enjoy VIP tickets and great networking opportunities

Most importantly - you’ll be making a direct impact on both canine and human lives

Invite your friends and family and come celebrate with us, meet some amazing dogs and their brave humans, hear inspiring stories, and help make a real difference.

“This is a huge moment for us,” said charity Founder Garry Botterill at Service Dogs UK. “Every partnership represents months of dedication and a powerful journey of healing. To pass the 50-partnership mark in our tenth year is incredibly special. This year we also want to highlight the power of the ‘human-animal’ bond through our conference and celebrate working dogs that do amazing things to help us in everything from law enforcement to search and rescue to wellbeing and assistance dogs.

Service Dogs UK’s programme is unique in the UK where Veterans from the military and blue light services are matched with rescue dogs and they train for up to a year under professional supervision. This innovative approach helps rebuild confidence, reduce isolation, and support mental health in ways that traditional therapies often cannot. A recent independent evaluation of the programme confirmed significant benefits for both veterans and their families.