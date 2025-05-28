Join in with Active Hastings in the Park

Did you know Active Hastings run a number of physical activity sessions at Alexandra Park? Offering you a great opportunity to enjoy the beautiful outdoor space while getting active.

On Mondays from 4pm to 5pm, you will find the Active Hastings team at the Alexandra Park MUGA, for their Wildcats session. So, if you are looking for a fun way for girls aged 5 to 11 to get involved with football, then look no further! Wildcats is a non-competitive football session for girls who want to give football a go or want to play with other girls their own age. Most importantly, Wildcats is all about having loads of fun and making new friends. For training details and to book visit: eequ.org/experience/2491

Also, at the Alexandra Park MUGA on a Monday night is the Active Hastings Walking Football session. If you are aged 50+ and wished you could still play football, but find the game too fast these days, then why not join the Active Hastings team on a Monday night at their Walking Football session. Walking football is a great way to keep fit and rediscover your competitive side and love of football. The session takes place every Monday, 6pm to 7.30pm, £3 per session, or pay what you can, with free tickets available. For more information and to book your place visit: eequ.org/experience/6144

Or if you are looking for an exercise class that will help ease the symptoms of pain, while enhancing sleep quality and reducing fatigue, check out the weekly Qigong Movement Class. The Qigong class takes place every Wednesday, from 12.30pm to 1.30pm, by the bandstand. The easy to follow and fun Qigong class is part of the Active Sussex Stronger for Life campaign, that aims to raise awareness of the benefits of being physically active in later life and for those living with long term health conditions. Booking for this class is essential eequ.org/experience/8796. £3 per session, or pay what you can, with free tickets available.

With thanks to funding from the LTA in 2023, the six tennis courts in Alexandra Park were beautifully refurbished and offer everyone the opportunity to hire a court for just £5.50 per hour, or you can purchase a household yearly membership for only £39. For more information and to book your spot on the award-winning courts visit: clubspark.lta.org.uk/AlexandraParkHastings.

Joe and Ross, from Breakpoint Tennis also offer a range of tennis coaching opportunities at the park for adults and children, from walking tennis to cardio tennis. For more information on all their courses visit:

Councillor Glenn Haffenden, leader of the council and lead councillor for sport and leisure, said: “It is wonderful to see so many low-cost activities taking place in Alexandra Park for everyone to enjoy. Exercising outside is a great way to boost your mental health, while connecting with nature and enjoying our beautiful park.”

To keep up to date on Active Hastings activities, follow their Facebook page www.facebook.com/activehastings or visit their website www.activehastings.org.uk.