Join us for the Queen Victoria Hospital Annual General Meeting 2025

We would like to invite you to join us at the Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (QVH) Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday 23 September 2025 at 6pm, held in person at the hospital and also on Microsoft Teams.

This year’s AGM is an opportunity to reflect on what we as a Trust have achieved in the last year, hear about our future plans, and meet the people helping shape our hospital’s direction.

What to expect

A review of our performance and progress during 2024/25, including highlights from our Annual Report and Accounts.

A presentation from our external auditor.

Updates from our Council of Governors on their work and priorities.

A chance to ask questions and share your views.

The AGM will also feature a clinical presentation by Mr Ruben Kannan, Consultant Plastic Surgeon, who will explain more about our nationally and internationally renowned facial palsy service as well as the personal experience of one of our patients.

How to attend

To join in person or online, please email [email protected] with your full name and preferred method of attendance by 5pm on Friday 19 September 2025. Please let us know if you have any accessibility requirements.

The agenda and meeting papers can be found here.

We hope you can join us.