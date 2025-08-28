Join West Sussex Mind for their first ever Charity Firewalk this September
The charity is inviting people to challenge themselves to walk across hot coals and face their fears to help raise money and awareness for mental health within West Sussex.
West Sussex Mind have said, “As a local charity we are excited for this event where people from across the county can come and be part of a fun filled evening of fundraising. It gives individuals a chance to face a challenge they wouldn’t normally do. All their fundraising efforts are greatly appreciated, and we are excited to host this new type of event.”
The event will see participants barefoot walk over a bed of hot coals. A Firewalk is more than a walk over hot coals. It is a practice celebrated by many cultures in different time periods as a highly rewarding experience of personal development and initiation.
This event will be co-hosted Care for Veterans where both charities hope to raise important funds and awareness.
This is just one of many events West Sussex Mind have coming up at The Worthing Rugby Club, being the Charity of the year, they are planning to provide further entertainment through a quiz night, and a comedy show later in the year.
You can find all upcoming events from the charity and fundraising opportunities at: https://www.westsussexmind.org/
You can sign up for the Firewalk Fundraiser now for £25 per participant here: