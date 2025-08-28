Join West Sussex Mind for their first ever Charity Firewalk this September

West Sussex Mind will be hosting a charity Firewalk on September 20th to raise vital funds and awareness for mental health services in West Sussex. The event will be taking place at the Worthing Rugby Club, who have chosen West Sussex Mind as their Charity of the year for this season.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity is inviting people to challenge themselves to walk across hot coals and face their fears to help raise money and awareness for mental health within West Sussex.

West Sussex Mind have said, “As a local charity we are excited for this event where people from across the county can come and be part of a fun filled evening of fundraising. It gives individuals a chance to face a challenge they wouldn’t normally do. All their fundraising efforts are greatly appreciated, and we are excited to host this new type of event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will see participants barefoot walk over a bed of hot coals. A Firewalk is more than a walk over hot coals. It is a practice celebrated by many cultures in different time periods as a highly rewarding experience of personal development and initiation.

Firewalk Fundraiser Poster

This event will be co-hosted Care for Veterans where both charities hope to raise important funds and awareness.

This is just one of many events West Sussex Mind have coming up at The Worthing Rugby Club, being the Charity of the year, they are planning to provide further entertainment through a quiz night, and a comedy show later in the year.

You can find all upcoming events from the charity and fundraising opportunities at: https://www.westsussexmind.org/

You can sign up for the Firewalk Fundraiser now for £25 per participant here: