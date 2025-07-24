Joy as Ripe Church roof appeal hits its £53k target

On behalf of Laughton, Ripe and Chalvington churches, Margaux Allfrey said: "The Parochial Church Council is deeply appreciative of both the overwhelming goodwill amongst villagers towards our beautiful mediaeval building as well as the very kind donations.

"With a sum of over £53,000 received, we are now in the position to go ahead with the repair work. Building work will commence soon so that it can be completed within this tax year - our aim is to have St John the Baptist open and ready to welcome you in time for the Christmas Eve services.

"We will keep you updated with progress. Other positive news that that we have our new Rector, Stephen Osei-Mensah and his wife, Emma, moving into the Laughton Rectory from August. His formal induction date is planned for late September."

The oldest visible part of St John the Baptist Church is 13th century, although part of it might be earlier. The chancel was remodelled in the early 14th century. The square bowled font was restored in the 15th century and several panels set into otherwise clear glass contained fragments from the 1300s. A moulded arch has a crude carving of the Pelham Arms and the Pelham Buckle can be found on the west doorway.

Closely spaced villages in the area between this part of the South Downs and the Weald indicate that it was settled early and field boundaries are Roman in origin.