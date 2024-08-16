Joyful celebrations as students receive results at Chichester College

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students celebrate A-level and T Level achievements

Chichester College was a hive of excitement today (15 August 2024) as eager students gathered to receive their highly anticipated A-level, T Level, and Level 3 results.

The campus was filled with a mix of nervous anticipation and hopeful excitement as students, parents, and lecturers awaited the outcome of their hard work and dedication to their studies.

As the envelopes were opened, the room was filled with cheers, laughter, and even tears of joy.

Chichester College T Level early years and education students celebrate their results

Molly was among the students celebrating high grades, having achieved an A* in sociology and two A grades in English language and religious studies.

She’s now going to the University of Leeds to study religion, philosophy and ethics – achieving an ambition she’s held since she was 14. She said: “I’m really, really pleased with my results.

“It feels like a lot of hard work has paid off! I’ve very happy with the result.

“It’s been a great day, and it bookends a really good two years – a lot of hard work but also a lot of fun.”

Chichester College student Annie celebrates her results with her parents

Annie was celebrating with her parents, after receiving two A*s (in psychology and criminology) and an A grade in biology – securing a place at the University of Southampton to study adult and child nursing.

She revealed: “I’ve gone above and beyond what I expected of myself, so I’m really proud. I can’t quite believe it.

“The first year of my A-levels, I wasn’t in a great place so I decided that I would redo it and when I started at Chichester College for that I didn’t really think I’d get past the first couple of months, but what they did for me here meant I could stay and smash it as hard as I did.

“I’m off to University of Southampton to study adult and child nursing now, which has literally been a dream of mine since I can remember.”

Molly is looking forward to starting university after achieving fantastic results

Annie’s mum, Clare, added: “We’re absolutely bursting with pride. She worked so hard and to see the journey that she’s been on.

“When she arrived at Chichester College, we didn’t really expect her to see it through so to now come to an end with those results, it’s a testimony to her hard work and to the support and care that the college gave her.

“I can’t say how much that mattered and how much impact that had on her, so thank you so much to all of the staff who were involved.”

It wasn’t just A-level students who were celebrating. T Level students were also enjoying fantastic results.

Macey was among the students who completed her T Level in education and childcare (teaching assistant route) and has a full-time job lined up at a school as a teaching assistant.

She said: “The T Level was good because it set me up for the job I have now. I really enjoyed the course, because I had experience in a school, so got to know what it would be like which is what confirmed for me to go on what I wanted to do.”

Chichester College achieved a brilliant 97% pass rate for A-levels and an impressive 90% pass rate for T Levels – that’s above the national average of 88.7%.

The college recorded 100% pass rates in 16 A-level subjects, including maths, further maths, law, business, history and geography with around 40% of students securing A*-B grades.

While T Level students on accountancy, onsite construction and design, surveying and planning achieved 100% pass rates. Early years and education students also recorded 100% pass rates, with 89% receiving a merit or distinction.

Helen Loftus, Principal at Chichester College, said: “We are very proud of our students and pleased with this year’s fantastic A-level and T Level results.

“Our students have demonstrated incredible commitment, and these results are a testament to their hard work. I would also like to extend my gratitude to our dedicated teachers and supportive staff who have played a crucial role in guiding our students to success.

“We believe in nurturing each student’s potential and providing them with the tools they need to succeed.

“These results are a clear indication that our approach is working, and we are excited to see what the future holds for our talented students.”