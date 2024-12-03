K2 Youth and Community Centre gets seal of approval from Littlehampton residents

On Saturday 30 November, the new £1.5m K2 Youth and Community Centre was officially opened by Littlehampton Town Mayor Councillor Sean Lee as part of a ‘Community Welcome Event’ organised by Artswork, Arun Youth Projects and local artist Ben Cavanagh with support from Littlehampton Town Council.

Residents enjoyed a wide range of activities led by local artists and providers curated by young people from Arun Youth Projects. There were DJ and craft workshops from Get It Together DJs and Jam Cafe, breakdance performances and workshops from Society Dance. Outside the drop-in skateboarding session from South Coast Skateboards and Board AF were a hit with many young people including the Town Mayor.

Speaking about the event, Artswork’s Placemaking Creative Producer, Beccy East, said: “This event was a really joyful demonstration of what youth-led placemaking looks like in action, which is central to Artswork’s mission as a charity. Genuinely young people centred programming led to a diversely creative celebration packed with activities that appealed to a wide range of local children of many ages. This both allowed young people to make their mark on a space, which will be an incredible new resource for them and to welcome their community into the building by sharing their interests and skills, from skateboarding and breakdancing to print making and knitting!”

Matt Pollard, Youth Service Manager, Arun Youth Projects, said: “We had such a great time planning the community open day event during our youth sessions with Ben Cavanagh, Artswork and Littlehampton Town Council. Young people have really enjoyed taking ownership over the whole event, choosing what activities they wanted. On the day, it was great to see lots of different young people trying new activities, like skating, screen printing and breakdancing.”

Town Mayor Cllr Sean Lee, Chair of ADC Cllr Dr Walsh, Ben Cavanagh, Beccy East, Matt Pollard and young people from Arun Youth Project at K2 Opening

Speaking about this new community hub Councillor Freddie Tandy, Chair of the Town Council’s Community Resources Committee, said: “We are very proud of this new building. The event showcased what this space can be used for and the feedback received from residents on the day proves that it is a much-needed addition to the town’s facilities. The team had lots of enquiries about hiring it for parties, fitness sessions and for other wellbeing drop ins. I am sure it will be well used and cannot wait to see a full programme in the new year.”

Town Mayor, Councillor Sean Lee, added: “We would like to thank Arun District Council, our architects HDA Design, contractors Mountjoy as well as Town Councillors and Officers for their involvement in this project.”

The new building in Eldon Way, Wick, features a main hall, a community room, kitchen and a small meeting room and in addition to the three weekly youth sessions, it is an ideal venue for a variety of purposes including recreational activities such as fitness classes, art workshops, or dance lessons, exhibitions and private meetings or events such as children’s parties. Details on how to hire the centre can be found on the Town Council’s website www.littlehampton-tc.gov.co.uk and information on the youth sessions is available from www.arunchurch.com/ayp.