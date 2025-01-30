Katherine passes out as navigator in tough conditions for Newhaven RNLI

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Volunteer crew Katherine Nash successfully passed out as Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) Navigator in force 5 conditions. Newhaven RNLI’s D class ILB began its two-year trial of service in August 2024. Katherine is the first Newhaven RNLI ILB Navigator in the station’s long history.

ILB navigation was previously a task of the Helm. The role of ILB Navigator was introduced at the beginning of 2024, part of the RNLI's new Operational Competency Framework that went live around the same time.

Katherine Nash, ILB Navigator, says: ‘I feel proud that I will be able to support the ILB Helms and strengthen Newhaven’s team. Getting us quicker and safer to the casualty that needs our help.’

Katherine has been volunteering on the crew for two years. She began training for the role of ILB Navigator in September 2024.

Katherine Nash (right) in training for ILB Navigation, Seaford Bay

‘Achieving Navigator has been possible thanks to my fellow volunteers. The patient training of Nick Gentry and the station’s five ILB Helms, giving even more of their time towards saving lives at sea.’

The two-part afloat and theory navigation assessment, by RNLI Assessor Dave Needham, took place on Thursday 23 January. The weather conditions were overcast, good visibility, gusting force 6 from the south-west.

Chris Glasspool, ILB Helm, says: ‘We launched into a slight sea state, pushing the top end of slight. It very quickly progressed to moderate. Within an hour we were at the top end of moderate facing waves around 2.5m tall.’

‘Tough weather conditions increase the pressure. Katherine’s practical and theoretical skills were put to the test, and she demonstrated her determination and ability to succeed. Congratulations to her.’

‘Katherine’s Navigation success is a real asset to the Newhaven RNLI team, helping us in our mission to save more lives at sea.’