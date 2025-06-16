Katie-George Dunlevy joins Crawley LGBT CIC as their first Patron

Crawley LGBT is thrilled to announce that Paralympic champion and proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, Katie-George Dunlevy, has joined the organisation as its first ever Patron.

Katie-George, an internationally recognised athlete and LGBT+ advocate, brings not only her extraordinary achievements but also her lived experience and passion for inclusion to the heart of Crawley LGBT’s mission. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, she shares Crawley LGBT’s commitment to empowering, supporting and celebrating LGBTQ+ individuals in and around Crawley and Sussex.

“We are over the moon to welcome Katie-George as Patron,” said Vincent Wootton, Director of Crawley LGBT. “Her visibility and voice are powerful assets in our work to ensure LGBTQ+ people across our community feel seen, supported and celebrated. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey.” The other Directors are excited to work with Katie-George and increase Crawley LGBT’s visibility in what is a tough time for the LGBTQ+ community, particularly our trans brothers and sisters.

Katie-George echoed the excitement, stating: “I am immensely proud and honoured to become the first patron of Crawley LGBT. As a member of the LGBT community, I recognise how fortunate I am to have had a positive coming out experience, though I spent years in denial. Once I embraced who I really am, it felt like a huge weight was lifted off my shoulders. I’m delighted to support Crawley LGBT and the important work they do for our local community, providing crucial support. Every individual deserves to feel safe, respected, and empowered to be their true selves”

Katie-George’s profile within Crawley and beyond has recently been recognised having been awarded the Pride of Crawley award at this year’s Crawley Community Awards and Crawley LGBT is very grateful to have her jump at the chance to offer her support.

This announcement comes at a pivotal time for Crawley LGBT as it prepares to expand its services into Horsham, further extending its reach and impact. With Katie-George’s support, Crawley LGBT is better positioned than ever to continue its mission of providing vital support, advocacy and community to LGBTQ+ individuals across the region.