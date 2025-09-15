Kieran Mullan MP delivers with Royal Mail in Bexhill

Kieran Mullan MP visited postal workers at Bexhill Delivery Office to meet the local delivery team and join a postie on his round.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran heard how Royal Mail is adapting to the growth in parcel volumes. He and Customer Operations Manager Charlotte Wright discussed Ofcom’s recent changes to the regulations underpinning Royal Mail’s Universal Service. He also joined local postie Nick on a delivery round, to find out more about what a typical day for a postie looks like and to lend a hand delivering post in the local area.

Charlotte Wright, Customer Operations Manager for Bexhill, said:“It was great to have Kieran Mullan MP visit our Delivery Office, and to show him how Royal Mail is modernising and transforming for the long term. We were also grateful to have another pair of hands to help deliver the post!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Mullan MP, Member of Parliament for Bexhill and Battle, said:“It was a pleasure to meet my local posties and see firsthand the vital role they play in keeping our communities connected. They work incredibly hard behind the scenes, and it was great to be able to thank them in person.”