Kieran Mullan MP visits successful Hurst Green Over 75s Breakfast Club

Last Friday, Kieran Mullan, MP for the Bexhill and Battle constituency, visited Hurst Green Over 75s Breakfast Club which meets twice a month in Hurst Green Village Hall.

The club was is run by Elaine Ralph with the support of a group of enthusiastic and dedicated volunteers who prepare a Full English Breakfast for its members. The club’s volunteers also offer lifts to and from the village hall for those who may struggle to attend to make sure no one misses out due to transport or mobility problems.

Kieran said “I was made to feel so welcome by the volunteers and members of the breakfast club. Having spent time chatting to everyone, it is clear to see that this social event is so important to the senior members of the Hurst Green village community. The club helps to alleviate loneliness and isolation which can be a real problem for those living in rural areas. And, for some, it is a welcome break from full-time caring responsibilities. One of the social issues that drew me to politics was loneliness and social isolation - as a former A&E doctor seeing older patients in hospital and I saw firsthand the direct impact it had on them.

“It would be great if every village had an Over 75s Breakfast Club like Hurst Green. It creates a sense of belonging the community, sharing news and enjoying company of friends and making new friends. They also look out for each other and are quick to notice when someone is experiencing illness or problems.

“I should like to say a big thank you to Elaine and all the volunteers who give so much of their time and energy to running the club. I should also like to thank Hurst Green parish council for their financial support of the club, its exactly the sort of project that a parish council should support, they set a great example to others.”

The Over 75s Breakfast Club is always looking to raise funds to cover their costs. If any other local organisations or businesses would like to sponsor the club or donate to the regular fund-raising raffle, please contact [email protected] who will put you in touch with the organisers.