Kindertransport memorial plaque unveiled in Selsey

By Jane Scotland
Contributor
Published 27th Jan 2025, 14:59 GMT
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 15:05 GMT
Chichester MP Jess Brown-Fuller and High Sheriff Philippa Gogarty unveiled a plaque commemorating the arrival of young Jewish refugees in Selsey between 1938 and 1939.

The youngsters arrived on the Kindertransport trains from Austria and Czechia. 75 girls aged between 16 and 18 were housed in the Broadreeds Holiday camp in Selsey (later owned by Pontins).

To mark Holocaust Memorial Day the Manhood Wildlife and Heritage Group (MWHG) in association with WSCC added a new plaque to the Selsey Heritage trail to remember those who came to safety and those who didn't make it.

The plaque was unveiled by Jess Brown-Fuller MP and High Sheriff Philippa Gogarty together with Dr Lesley Bromley, Chair of MWHG, Clare Apel, Chair of Chichester District Council and Councillor Donna Johnson.

