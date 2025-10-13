Kindness unites: A global movement with Mid Sussex at its heart

It’s easy to mistake kindness for softness. But real kindness takes courage, the courage to listen, to include, to care even when it’s hard. And that courage has the power to change not just one person’s day, but a whole community. It costs nothing and yet can change everything.

This belief is at the heart of Kindness Unites, an online event I founded right here in Mid Sussex to mark World Kindness Day on 13th November. What began as a small idea during lockdown has now grown into a global kindness movement, bringing together hundreds of people each year, from teachers in the UK and librarians in the US, to doctors, parents, and business owners — all united by one goal: to make the world of work and life a little kinder. x8g3qyt

This year’s theme is “The Ripple Effect of Everyday Kindness.” It’s a reminder that even the smallest actions matter, whether that’s checking in on a neighbour, saying thank you to a colleague, or giving yourself permission to rest.

I live in Burgess Hill and run my coaching and training work across Sussex and beyond. I’ve seen first-hand how kindness can transform not only teams and workplaces but also communities, it helps us feel seen, valued, and connected.

Helen Rimmer, Burgess Hill–based Kindness and Wellbeing Coach, and founder of Kindness Unites – a global kindness movement born in Mid Sussex.

The Kindness Unites 2025 event takes place online on 12th–13th November, featuring inspiring speakers from around the world sharing ideas for bringing kindness into daily life and work. Everyone is welcome, including individuals, workplaces, schools, and community groups.

You can also take part locally by joining the “1-2-3 Ripple” challenge:

One act of kindness for yourself. Two acts of kindness for others. Three acts of kindness for the wider world.

Imagine the ripple effect if everyone in Mid Sussex joined in, small acts spreading out through families, schools, workplaces, and high streets.

To take part or find out more, visit www.kindnessunites.com. However you join in, you’ll be part of something special that began right here in Mid Sussex and is now rippling kindness across the world.

About the author

Helen Rimmer is a Burgess Hill–based Kindness and Wellbeing Coach, facilitator, and founder of The Kind Brave Leader and Empower: The Library Skills Collective. She helps individuals and organisations create cultures of kindness, wellbeing, and purpose.