King Charles presents the Sussex Heart Charity with award at Ridgeview Vineyard

The King's Award for Voluntary Service was announced on the King's birthday last November and the award crystal and certificate accepted on the charity's behalf by current chair Peter Freeman, David Fraser and Jason Palmer

Mr Fraser – long term volunteer and trustee at The Sussex Heart Charity - officially accepted The King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS) crystal and certificate on behalf of all volunteers; from His Majesty’s representative - Mr Andrew Blackman, Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex.

This is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE; the award is in perpetuity.

King's Crystal Award 2024- Sussex Heart Charity.

The presentation was sponsored by and took place at Ridgeview Winery, Ditchling who have been long supporters of the Sussex Heart Charity.

The Sussex Heart Charity (www.sussexheartcharity.org) is an independent charity which supports care of the heart throughout Sussex.

Since 1987 the charity has promoted excellence in cardiac-related care, funding the following: the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment; education and research; support of the Cardiac Rehabilitation Service; promoting resuscitation in the community; assisting & funding installation of almost 400 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs).

The Sussex Heart Charity is one of thefirst awardees to receive The King’s Award for Voluntary Service; The charity is one of 262 local charities, social enterprises, and voluntary groups from across the UK to receive the prestigious award; one of only 10 to receive the award in Sussex.

Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex and Mr David Fraser.

The award recognises the ways volunteers are contributing to their local communities and working to make life better for those around them.

Mr Fraser said: “It’s all about Improving the lives of people with heart conditions in Sussex, that is why I stand here in front of you.

"As a charity we always need practical support, which absolutely creates vital change in the lives of cardiac patients The Sussex Heart Charity (SHC) helps across the county every day. We live in hard times; I find myself regularly talking to strangers about how we fundraise to provide the benefit that is so greatly needed. While the amount of the gift is not as crucial to us as its regularity, any contribution you make on a consistent basis is immensely valued and appreciated.

"Nevertheless, today – right now, I am humbled to have accepted the King’s Award for Voluntary Service on behalf of all volunteers and as a dedicated supporter, before I take my leave - it would be remiss of me to remind and encourage cardiac patients here today, their wider circle of family and friends to join me on the SHC Annual Sponsored Walk.

Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex and Dr Rachael James.

"Lace up your walking shoes for a leisurely five-mile stroll from Brighton Marina to the Hove Peace Statue, and back again- thank you!”

(The walk will be held on Sunday the 5th of May 2024 www.sussexheartcharity.org).

Mr Palmer, former chair and long serving volunteer Trustee/Director of The Sussex Heart Charity said: “The Sussex Heart Charity is the only dedicated cardiac care charity in Sussex led by an enthusiastic team of volunteer trustees.

"I am delighted that the work of all our volunteers – past and present, who give up their free time to help at events, including our fundraisers and supporters too - are formally recognised with this Award.

Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex and Jason Palmer.

"Looking on today as the award crystal and certificate is officially received by fellow volunteers; it got me thinking of the other recipients of the award this past year, they all seem equally incredible and inspiring. It’s not just us. Nevertheless, it is truly an honour and to receive the award whilst standing looking across at the magnificent South Downs from the beautiful Ridgeview Vineyard – makes it just a little more special; I am absolutely thrilled."

Tamara Roberts CEO of Ridgeview Wine Estate commented: “We are honoured to host the presentation of this prestigious Kings award to the wonderful Sussex Heart Charity, a charity very close to our heart.