Kingsland House Care Home and Dunelm make residents Christmas gifts 'Delivering Joy'

Residents at Kingsland House were welcomed to be part of Dunelm’s ‘Delivering Joy’ campaign.

Delivering Joy is Dunelm’s annual Christmas campaign that embraces the gift of giving and help’s to deliver joy to the local community including local schools, care homes and refuges.

Last year Dunelm donated a whopping 125,000 gifts. In response to this wonderful surprise, Kingsland residents were delighted to be the recipients of these lovely gifts.

Claire Taylor Operations Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Kingsland House.

"It is testament to the wonderful work that Dunelm in Shoreham does for the local community. It was wonderful to see how happy it made our residents – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”

Kingsland House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Kingsland House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

For more information please contact Claire Taylor, Operations Manager at Kingsland House on 01273 440019