Kitesurfer Jake Scrace and Gleeds break world record above Isle of Wight

Jake Scrace, a British kitesurfer and thrill-seeker known for daring stunts including kite-surfing over Worthing Pier, has set a new Guinness World Record by reaching 1,587 feet in a kitesurf tow-up above the iconic Needles, Isle of Wight.

Scrace was pulled skyward by paramotor pilot Chey Anich in a world-first stunt before cutting loose at altitude and gliding back down to the sea. The flight almost doubled the previous record of 908.7 feet.

“It was the biggest challenge I’ve ever taken on,” Scrace said. “Up there, it was about trusting the team, the conditions, and just going for it. The sense of freedom was incredible and I’m buzzing that we got the record on the first attempt. I’m already thinking about what the next stunt could be and where we can go with it.”

The attempt was months in the making and carried out with a 30-strong crew including safety divers and film specialists, with the project backed by global property and construction consultancy Gleeds, who organised the stunt to mark their 150th anniversary with this sky-high achievement. The feat was verified to Guinness World Records exacting standards using drones, bodycams, altimeter readings, as well as GPS-enabled smartphones recording altitude and flight path, and synchronized footage from take-off to water landing.

The record comes in the same year that Guinness World Records marks its 70th anniversary of documenting remarkable achievements worldwide.

Talking about the new record Pravin Patel, Guinness World Record’s official adjudicator, said, “At Guinness World Records, we celebrate extraordinary feats that push the boundaries of human achievement. Gleeds’ record-breaking kitesurf tow-up is a stunning example of innovation, precision, and daring that reflects their value of professionalism with personality and a fitting tribute to 150 years in business. We’re proud to officially recognise this milestone as part of our mission to showcase the most remarkable accomplishments from around the world.”

Richard Steer, Gleeds Global Chairman, added: “For 150 years, Gleeds has believed in pushing boundaries and turning bold ideas into reality. This world record embodies that spirit perfectly as well as our value of professionalism with personality – a reminder that with vision, teamwork, and determination, even the sky is no limit.”