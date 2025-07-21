La Dolfina Scone raise the prestigious Cowdray Gold Cup trophy watched by thousands of spectators

La Dolfina Scone lifted the prestigious Cowdray Gold Cup Trophy on Sunday 20th July after narrowly securing victory against Kazak on the manicured Lawns Polo Fields in a competitive match watched by a large crowd.

Despite heavy rain showers in the morning, the sun came out for the match at 3pm which saw the two teams battle it out with La Dolfina Scone winning 9 goals to 8 to be crowned champion of the British Open Polo Championship for the Cowdray Gold Cup. Spectators dressed in colourful summer attire lined the side of the pitch to watch world class polo players in action on their highly skilled ponies.

Argentinian Adolfo Cambiaso lifted his 9th Cowdray Gold Cup title alongside his daughter Mía, who was playing her first-ever Cowdray Gold Cup. Mia is the first Argentine woman to win the Cowdray Gold Cup, and the only one to win it with her father. Paquito de Narvaez and Hugo Taylor also secured their first Gold Cup Trophy.

Kazak made it into their first-ever Cowdray Gold Cup final and although the match began with a strong start by La Dolfina Scone the game was closely fought especially in the last two chukkas.

Spectators line the bank for the Cowdray Gold Cup Final 2025

With both teams at the podium, the trophy was presented by Amber Pearson to the winning team, with loud cheers and jubilant shouts as the trophy was held up. Lord Cowdray and his son Perry were also in attendance.

With a festival atmosphere at Cowdray, there was VIP hospitality in front line private pagodas as well as in the Lawns Enclosure. The rest of the sidelines were filled with families and friends enjoying picnics, with many arriving early to get the best spot to watch the final.

There was action off the pitch too with food stalls, bars and a fun fair for children as well as a busy shopping village. At half time, spectators descended onto the pitch which was transformed into a sea of colour as the famous divot stomping took place. U.S. Polo Assn. dropped a £250 token on Lawns for the lucky winner to spend on apparel.

The Estate’s chosen charity Midhurst Palliative Care, who fund the Midhurst Macmillan Service, also had a stand with volunteers not only raising vital funds but also increasing awareness of the charity’s crucial palliative care and bereavement work.

After the match there was a buzz on Lawns polo fields as spectators enjoyed early evening drinks in the sunshine with La Dolfina Scone team celebrating their success.