Lancing resident is raising funds for local charities and groups by recycling the "unrecyclable"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sue Wellfare from Lancing in West Sussex, is spearheading a fundraising initiative for a wide variety of charities and local groups including SERV Sussex, Care for Veterans and Electric Storm Youth amongst others, by collecting and recycling “unrecyclable” items from the community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sue first started collecting in 2011 and has since joined several of TerraCycle’s Free Recycling Programmes, enabling her to establish a drop-off point for "hard-to-recycle" items. Today, Sue has two drop off locations in Lancing available for the community to bring their waste: Douglas the Drop Off bin is located at 34 Firle Road North Lancing and at the Adur Voluntary Action/Electric Storm Youth office.

The programmes Sue has joined include: Air, Home and Laundry Care, Aqua Optima, Babybel®, Burt’s Bees®, Cathedral City, Ferrero Pralines and Kinder, Food Storage, Living Proof Hair Care, Marigold, Paula’s Choice, Pladis, Pringles®, Spontex Gloves, Taylors of Harrogate Coffee and Yorkshire Tea, Warburtons Bakery and Warburtons Wax, Free Recycling Programmes. These programmes enable the collection of items such as coffee pouches, Pringles tubes, and cheese packaging to name a few. These items are not included in council kerbside recycling collections, so have traditionally been destined for landfill or incineration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once dropped off at one of the drop off points available, the items are sent to TerraCycle, the world leader in recycling hard-to-recycle waste, where they are given a second lease of life. Douglas the Drop Off bin can be found at 34 Firle Road, North Lancing, BN15 0NZ and is open to the community 24/7, and the Adur Voluntary Action/Electric Storm Youth office drop-off point can be found at 11 Station Parade, South Street, Lancing, BN15 8AA and is open to the community on Mondays and Wednesdays between 9.00am and 12.30pm.

Left to right: Katie Jeswani and Sue Wellfare standing by Douglas the Drop Off bin at one of the collection points at 34 Firle Road North Lancing BN15 0NZ. It is open 24/7 for the community to drop off their waste.

For every item collected, TerraCycle points are earned. These points are redeemed as monetary donations that Sue is using to help her local charities and groups. Local residents are encouraged to bring their “unrecyclable” items to these locations to be recycled and help boost Sue’s fundraising efforts.

Sue, the administrator of the drop-off location, commented: “We are actively raising funds for local charities and groups including SERV Sussex and Local Scout Group amongst others, by sending our waste to TerraCycle. So far, we have raised over £77,642 and have collected almost 79,000kg…but there is plenty more for us to collect! We encourage everyone in the area to get involved and sort, save, and bring the items we can recycle to both of our drop-off locations. It’s a great way to reduce the amount of waste you send to landfill, whilst helping to raise money for a great cause.”

The collected items are sent to TerraCycle and are recycled by shredding, cleaning and turning them into plastic pellets which are used by manufacturers to create new generic plastic products, such as outdoor equipment – reducing the need to extract new resources from the planet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue has signed up to several programmes including Air, Home and Laundry Care, Aqua Optima, Babybel®, Burt’s Bees®, Cathedral City, Ferrero Pralines and Kinder, Food Storage, Living Proof Hair Care, Marigold, Paula’s Choice, Pladis, Pringles®, Spontex Gloves, Taylors of Harrogate Coffee and Yorkshire Tea, Warburtons Bakery and Warburtons Wax, Free Recycling Programmes.

To support Sue’s recycling efforts please visit facebook.com/recyclinginLancing/?locale=en_GB and https://recyclinginlancing.org.uk/ and to find out more information about TerraCycle, head to https://www.terracycle.com/en-GB