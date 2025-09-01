Laughing at living with Parkinson’s disease: Bexhill and Hastings group enjoy one-man comedy show

Last Saturday afternoon at the Hastings Centre we all enjoyed the humorous one man comedy show” Incurable Optimist “, written and preformed by Paul Mayhew Archer, who very generously donates all the show profits to local people living with Parkinson’s disease, via Parkinson’s U.K.

Janine Starling, Parkinson’s U.K. South East Area Development Manager whose help was much appreciated, explained that Parkinson’s U.K is presently financing the training of new Parkinson’s nurses at The Conquest Hospital and Eastbourne District General Hospital.

Paul Mayhew Archer is one of the Mover’s and Shaker’s, a group of six individuals who host an award winning podcast raising awareness on all issues relating to Parkinson’s disease. The Mover’s and Shaker’s created the “Parky Charter “ which is a five-point initiative to demand government action for better Parkinson’s care. The Parky Charter is supported by Parkinson’s U.K., Cure Parkinson’s and Spotlight YOPD.

Julie and Paul Mayhew Archer, Viv Nock, Linda Clarke, Helen Groves, Paul Evans

Bexhil and surrounding area achieved the greatest support for the Parky Charter via 569 signatures that are still rising.

We are delighted to announce that Paul’s comedy show raised a total of £2,300 profits, of which £455 came from the raffle.

Bexhill Working Age Parkinson’s cafe wish to thank Paul and his wife Julie who made this event possible. We also wish to thank all those who kindly donated all the wonderful raffle prizes, all the people who attended the show and also purchased raffle tickets, the Hastings Centre for their excellent venue and looking after us, and last but never least, Parkinson’s U.K. for their relentless support of all people living with Parkinson’s disease.

Many thanks, Linda Clarke