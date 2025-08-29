Lawnmower history revealed on Portslade History Day

By Trevor Butler
Contributor
Published 29th Aug 2025, 14:47 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2025, 14:52 BST
Clive Gravett with the world’s oldest lawnmowerplaceholder image
Clive Gravett with the world’s oldest lawnmower
A Sussex man’s quest to trace the roots of the humble lawnmower will be exposed during Portslade History Day on Saturday 6th September,

Clive Gravett is curator of the Museum of Gardening, based in Hassocks and has spent hours researching the history of a relatively unknown genius inventor responsible for the grass-cutting machine.

Most Popular

The journey begins in Gloucestershire’s Stroud valleys in the 1820s and ends at the present day in a Suffolk factory and the West Sussex museum.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The hour-long talk begins at 1.30pm in St Nicholas Church, South Street in Portslade and entry is free. The event is part of a series of talks and guided heritage walks. Families can enjoy a range of children’s activities including medieval art, dressing up and hands-on history stalls.

Details from: www.portsladehistory.co.uk

Related topics:HassocksWest SussexGloucestershireSuffolk
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice