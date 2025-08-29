Lawnmower history revealed on Portslade History Day

Clive Gravett with the world’s oldest lawnmower

A Sussex man’s quest to trace the roots of the humble lawnmower will be exposed during Portslade History Day on Saturday 6th September,

Clive Gravett is curator of the Museum of Gardening, based in Hassocks and has spent hours researching the history of a relatively unknown genius inventor responsible for the grass-cutting machine.

The journey begins in Gloucestershire’s Stroud valleys in the 1820s and ends at the present day in a Suffolk factory and the West Sussex museum.

The hour-long talk begins at 1.30pm in St Nicholas Church, South Street in Portslade and entry is free. The event is part of a series of talks and guided heritage walks. Families can enjoy a range of children’s activities including medieval art, dressing up and hands-on history stalls.

Details from: www.portsladehistory.co.uk