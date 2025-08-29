Lawnmower history revealed on Portslade History Day
Clive Gravett is curator of the Museum of Gardening, based in Hassocks and has spent hours researching the history of a relatively unknown genius inventor responsible for the grass-cutting machine.
The journey begins in Gloucestershire’s Stroud valleys in the 1820s and ends at the present day in a Suffolk factory and the West Sussex museum.
The hour-long talk begins at 1.30pm in St Nicholas Church, South Street in Portslade and entry is free. The event is part of a series of talks and guided heritage walks. Families can enjoy a range of children’s activities including medieval art, dressing up and hands-on history stalls.
Details from: www.portsladehistory.co.uk