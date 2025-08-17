The UK has long been a world leader in research into anti-microbial resistance or AMR. However, reductions in overseas aid and development budgets raise questions on how that will continue.

A case in point is the closure of the Fleming Fund, a world-leading research programme into AMR – which is what happens when the body becomes resistant to drugs such as antimicrobials and antibiotics. We know that there are up to 5 million deaths globally attributed to AMR per year. And of those, around 35,000 are found in the UK.

For this reason, the loss of research programmes such as the Fleming Fund has consequences for ourselves as well as other countries. In combating a very serious disease like tuberculosis for example, we need not only to invest in diagnostics and workforce training but to make sure that surveillance systems are working across the world to pick up those early warning signs.

But there are still lots of actions we can take. Here at home, to put it simply, if you have a course of antibiotics prescribed by your GP but don't finish them, that can lead to your developing a resistant pathogen, putting you at higher risk of re-infection. We therefore need much stronger public awareness on AMR and to place it at the forefront of our future public health campaigns and 10-year NHS plan.

Worthing West MP Beccy Cooper

Looking further afield, we know that AMR does, unfortunately, thrive in conflict settings. For this reason, as Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Committee on AMR, I’ve been talking with the Ministry of Defence and the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster about the development of a national security strategy which incorporates the huge threat that AMR poses, here and world-wide.

I am of course aware that we are in straitened times but I do think we have to be mindful of false economies. We are internationally recognised as a country that can bring knowledge and scientific expertise on global public health but we need resources to back that.