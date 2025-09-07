Lee Miller's son hosts film screening in Meads

Ahead of a major exhibition at the Tate Britain, of the work of photojournalist LEE MILLER, her son Antony Penrose visited Eastbourne for a screening of the film LEE at the Meads Community Cinema. The cinema known as Interludes is based at the newly renovated Meads Hall, with its main hall fitted out with a digital projection system, and includes an impressive electronically controlled screen.

Founder of Interludes, Denis Hart, was full of praise for Antony Penrose. “We were delighted to welcome Antony to the Meads for the screening of LEE. His insights and gracious manner in answering numerous questions from the audience following the screening made for a memorable afternoon for everyone present.

The Meads Community Cinema was established this year and is already building a loyal band of followers, with average audiences topping out at over 50 for the monthly matinee screenings, says Denis. A not-for-profit run by a small team of volunteers, Interludes brings classic, independent, and world cinema to the doorstep of the community in Meads. It's entertainment through the magic of cinema at very reasonable prices for those who may prefer to stay close to home. Follow us on Facebook.com/InterludesMeads or email [email protected]