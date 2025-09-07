Lee Miller's son hosts film screening in Meads
Founder of Interludes, Denis Hart, was full of praise for Antony Penrose. “We were delighted to welcome Antony to the Meads for the screening of LEE. His insights and gracious manner in answering numerous questions from the audience following the screening made for a memorable afternoon for everyone present.
The Meads Community Cinema was established this year and is already building a loyal band of followers, with average audiences topping out at over 50 for the monthly matinee screenings, says Denis. A not-for-profit run by a small team of volunteers, Interludes brings classic, independent, and world cinema to the doorstep of the community in Meads. It's entertainment through the magic of cinema at very reasonable prices for those who may prefer to stay close to home. Follow us on Facebook.com/InterludesMeads or email [email protected]