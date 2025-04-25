Legendary Queen star Sir Brian May makes massive donation to Chichester planetarium to help inspire young scientists

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The South Downs Planetarium and Science Centre in Chichester was one of only eight venues across Europe invited to participate in the Hubble Space Telescope’s 35th anniversary celebration. To mark the occasion, guests saw a special show of the images captured by Hubble. There was also a surprise announcement about two huge donations to the centre – one of them from a rock superstar.

The focus of the superb planetarium might be galaxies, black holes, and stars. But it was a ‘star’ of the more human variety who sprung the biggest and best surprise on Friday April 25.

Renowned astronomer and presenter in the field of education, Dr John Mason MBE, revealed that rock legend Sir Brian May –who achieved global fame as the lead guitarist and backing vocalist of the rock band Queen – was making a substantial donation of £25,000 to further the planetarium’s work.

Sir Brian who is also an astrophysicist recorded a special video for guests encouraging them to support the planetarium through their own contributions.

Guests and volunteers at the South Downs Planetarium and Science Centre, Chichester - which was one of only eight venues across Europe invited to participate in the Hubble Space Telescope's 35th anniversary celebration on Friday April 25,2025. Photo: Gary Shipton

The amount matched a similar surprise contribution from the Sir Patrick Moore Heritage Trust.

Dr Mason said: “We’ve had a big event here today. We invited sixth formers this morning who are studying A level physics. We’ve had lots of dignitaries here this afternoon – people who are helping to further the work that we do here.

"We, of course, are a charity run by volunteers but we are seeking to upgrade all the facilities here and we were absolutely bowled over to learn that not only did we get a £25,000 donation today from the Sir Patrick Moore Heritage Trust but our good friend Sir Brian May has also given us £25,000 today. So it is a really good start to our fundraising for the improvements to the centre here.”

The planetarium was opened by the Astronomer Royal Lord (Martin) Rees, President of the Royal Society, in 2001, and its Founding Patron was the late Sir Patrick Moore the eminent astronomer, author and broadcaster. It serves a broad catchment in Sussex, Hampshire, Surrey and across the South of England. Since it opened, the planetarium has welcomed nearly 300,000 visitors and is currently visited annually by around 9,000 children of school age and 6,000 adults.

It was amongst the first recipients of The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Chairman of Trustees Ann Mills welcomed the guests to the celebration.

Dr Mason then explained that the planetarium was all about inspiring people to take an interest in science. “Since Covid, interest in space, stars and the universe has increased enormously. I think a lot of people during Covid were outside and looking at things they had never had time to look at before.”