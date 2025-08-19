Lewes Bonfire Societies commemorate VJ Day

On Friday, August 15, the country came together to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

Back in May, members of the Lewes Borough, Cliffe, Commercial Square, South Street, Waterloo, Southover and Nevill Juvenile bonfire societies came together to commemorate VE Day.

The bonfire boys and girls of the town were never going to let VJ Day pass without remembrance. Last Friday, at 9pm a small contingent made up of 15 members from each society made their way from the Elephant and Castle to the war memorial. On arrival they were greeted by the Warbleton Brass Band who were playing Nimrod.

A wreath was laid on behalf of all the Lewes Bonfire Societies by Mike Fisk from Nevill Juvenile and Aron Penfold from Waterloo.

Members of the Lewes Bonfire Societies gather for VJ Day remembrance.

The members bowed their heads and listened in silence as Waterloo member Mike Farley gave a reading recalling the events that lead up to victory in Japan and ultimately the end of World War 2.

The ceremony was concluded with the Warbleton brass band striking up Sussex By The Sea and the members making their way back to the Elephant and Castle singing the Sussex anthem in their stride.