Lewes charity campaigners meet MP to talk about global justice

Campaigners and MPs are taking a stand this Christian Aid Week to raise awareness of global communities trapped in debt and facing the impacts of the climate crisis.

During this year’s Christian Aid appeal, which runs from May 11-17, supporters in Lewes have joined in with the call for more action on the climate and debt crises as part of its latest campaign, ‘Restore’ .

This year’s Christian Aid Week appeal is shining a light on work in Guatemala, in Central America, where climate change is causing the seasons to intensify and shift erratically. As a result, farming communities have to battle severe floods and, more recently, ferocious heatwaves. Water sources are drying up and vital crops are failing, plunging farming families into hunger and poverty.

Despite the challenges, the unstoppable power of hope drives people to look for ways to push back. Christian Aid has been working with organisations to offer training and tools so farmers can diversify and grow more resilient crops, build water recycling systems, and create organic fertiliser.

For 80 years, Christian Aid has been working alongside local partners providing humanitarian aid and long-term development projects, as well as campaigning for more robust action from political leaders to create change for a fairer society.

Supporters in Lewes took action by contacting Lib Dem MP James MacCleary and meeting online to talk about the work of Christian Aid and the newest debt campaign.

Lewes Organiser, Liz Lunt,said: “It was great to meet with James MacCleary and Christian Aid supporters in the Lewes area. We were able to discuss climate and debt justice and the need for humanitarian aid in war zones. I hope the meeting will motivate us all to call on the UK government to act justly on behalf of those most impacted by climate breakdown, debt and war and are grateful that James agreed to raise these issues in Parliament.”

On the issues of climate, James said “When we look at issues as a global society, our planet is the right at the top of it. We do not have any escape plan; we must protect it by preserving it.”

As a result of the meeting, James has committed to proposing questions on climate finance to the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net-Zero, Ed Miliband. On the topic of debt, he has committed to proposing questions to the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Emma Reynolds, to ensure private creditors in the UK are held accountable.

Jennifer Larbie, the charity’s Head of UK Advocacy and Campaigns, said Christian Aid appreciated the opportunity to mark its 80th anniversary with MPs and supporters, and welcomed more people raising their voices for the new Restore Campaign.

She added: “While the richest and most polluting ​​companies and individuals amass record levels of wealth, the cost of the climate crisis and the consequences of huge debt carried by low-income countries hit people living in poverty the hardest.

“The UK is uniquely placed to act. It has the power to push polluters and lenders who are driving the climate and debt crises into taking responsibility. Cancelling debts and making polluters to pay for the damage they’ve done would provide governments with more resources to spend on health and education, help communities recover from climate disasters, and build resilience against future shocks.”

To find out more about projects like these and how to get involved, visit www.christianaid.org.uk and click on Campaigns.