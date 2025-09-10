Lewes' Depot enters Cinema of the Year Award - now it needs your help

Now they are calling on their patrons and the local community to vote for them to ensure they secure a nomination for this award.

In July, cinemas nationwide were invited to enter and tell BIFA why their cinema is so special. Depot has been at the centre of the local community in Lewes since 2017, providing a wide ranging programme of films and events catering to all ages and tastes.

Voting amongst cinemagoers has now opened and closes on 22 September. A specially selected jury will then select the nominees, taking into account audience votes and the cinemas’ submissions. The award is supported by Kia.

Five nominees will be announced on 3 November along with the rest of BIFA’s 2025 Awards nominees. Cinemagoers can vote from 3 to 24 November to decide the winner, to be revealed at the BIFA ceremony on Sunday 30 November.

Cinemagoers can vote for their cinema at www.bifa.film/coty-vote.

A Depot spokesperson, said: “We are extremely excited to be in the running for BIFA's Cinema of the Year award and have been blown away by the responses from our supporters so far. All of our staff members work incredibly hard to help make Depot a welcoming part of the Lewes community. With Depot having celebrated its 8th anniversary this year, nothing would mean more to us than the opportunity to be voted Cinema of the Year.”

BIFA directors Amy Gustin and Deena Wallace said: “We’re so excited to announce our first ever audience award with this campaign which champions the role of cinema in independent film, not just what we watch but how and where we experience it. Cinemas are vital spaces for film discovery, access and community and we’re delighted to be able to celebrate them with this new award.”