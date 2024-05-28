Lewes District Local Lottery awards more than £6,000 to local good causes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some 37 good causes are sharing £6,200 thanks to Lewes District Local Lottery’s Community Fund.

The money has been accrued through ticket sales over the last year from people who opt to support Lewes Lottery Community Fund rather than a specific good cause.

Many charities and good causes signed up to the local lottery have received a pay out from this fund, topping up their income raised from ticket sales by players who nominate them directly.

Councillor Johnny Denis, Cabinet Member for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Leisure, said: “Since Lewes District Local Lottery was launched four-and-a-half years ago, a great number and variety of community groups have received a financial boost from it.

WRAS rescuers helping fox caught in stock fencing

“The way it works means that 60p out of every pound spent by players goes to good causes and I am delighted that so many local groups are benefitting again this year.”

Among the good causes receiving money from the Community Fund is East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service, which provides rescue and rehabilitation for sick and injured wild creatures ranging from deer, foxes, badgers, swans and hedgehogs to small garden birds.

Also receiving funds is the Youth Counselling Project, which offers school-based counselling for young people to help with their emotional wellbeing.

For more information about playing Lewes District Local Lottery or to register your good cause visit leweslocallottery.co.uk.