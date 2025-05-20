Lewes environmental campaigner begins gruelling 900 mile fundraiser for Ukrainian charities

Vic Ient (left) and Jonathan Gilburt

While he's not sprinting up the Champs Elysees in his yellow jersey, a mammoth bike ride across France promises to be almost as gruelling an exercise as the Tour de France for Vic Ient.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Environmental campaigner and former councillor Vic (78) from Lewes and Jonathan Gilburt, (63) from Newhaven boarded the DFDS Transmanche ferry bound for Dieppe on Tuesday. After a train journey to Cannes they will strike off on the Route Napoleon to head back to Dieppe - a journey of more than 900 miles.

The whole trip is in aid of two Ukrainian charities, Ukrainian Hearts and Convoy4Ukraine. Ukrainian Hearts raises funds to provide cancer treatment for 14-year-old Andrii from Ukraine's front-line battle zone. They are also raising money for Lviv Regional Children's Hospital Okhmatdyt which treats patients injured by shelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Convoy4Ukraine supports the civilian population and funds go to buying ambulances and 4x4 vehicles plus humanitarian aid. They are used for evacuation, medical transfers and delivery of aid. The next convey across Europe heads to Ukraine in September this year.

Vic explained: "After getting off the night train from Paris to Nice we cycle a short distance along the Cote d'Azur to the place where Napoleon landed in 1815 after escaping from Elba. We then follow the Route Napoleon, a 325km historical route from the Riviera at Golfe Juan through the roads in southern France. We'll try to follow the French long-distance footpath route. By all accounts this is a beautiful scenic route through the Alpes Maritimes and the Alpes de Haute Provence.

"We then cycle west up to the source of the River Loire, following it to Orleans, a journey of about 603 km. Then we join EuroVelo 6. Our route now takes us via Chartres to the River Seine (240km)) to Caudebec en Caux (260km) as we head to Dieppe. Our probable finish date should be June 20 at the Dieppe ferry port. By then we'll have cycled 1,485km.

"I'm using an electric bike (I think I'm entitled at my age and I'm loaded with high-energy juice!) But Jonathan's bike is a standard muscle-powered model. This is something we've always wanted to do. We're taking the night train to the coast from Paris which costs a ridiculous £35 each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're travelling light but we're prepared for bad weather with real yellow cycling capes. It's going to be demanding but fun and I'm just so happy to be able to support these wonderful charities. The French seem to value cyclists more than we do. On my last cycle trip to France the only time I was hooted at by a motorist was as I came down the ramp from the ferry in Newhaven!"

To help Vic and Jonathan contact: https://sussex4ukraine.uk/france-south-to-nolrth-cycle-ride-2025

Do you have a story or a photograph that you would like to share with our readers? You can now upload your stories directly to our website using the self serve system. For breaking news contact the news desk at [email protected] or find us on social media.