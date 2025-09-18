The visit was secured by Liberal Democrat MP for the Lewes constituency, James MacCleary, ensuring that the government’s minister came to Lewes to see first-hand the pioneering work being done at the Dripping Pan.

Stephanie Peacock MP met with Lewes FC Women’s First Team players Maddie Brant, Emily Moore, Layla Banaras, Sydney Schreimaier and Rebekah Trewhitt after a discussion with the club’s Chief Operating Officer and former US Women’s National Team player Kelly Lindsey, CFO Russell Davis and Club Ambassadors Karen & Charlie Dobres. The Minister heard about the challenges facing women’s football – from pay and prize money disparities to the urgent need for investment in lower-level clubs’ facilities – and how Lewes FC is leading the way nationally.

As part of the visit, leading football equality campaigner Karen Dobres presented the minister with a personalised club shirt bearing her name on the back.

Lewes FC Women’s First Team continues to compete at a high level while championing gender equality in sport, making the club a beacon of progress both in Sussex and across the country.

James has led calls in Parliament to champion the women’s game, including equalising FA Cup prize money.

James MacCleary, Liberal Democrat MP for the Lewes constituency, said: “I was pleased to secure this visit and bring the Sports Minister to Lewes to see how the women’s game can be a catalyst for growth in football.

“Lewes FC is showing the world what fair treatment in football looks like. Equal pay for their men’s and women’s sides is an example the FA and other clubs should follow.”

“If we want to see women’s football continue to flourish, we need to invest properly in the grassroots and equalise prize money in competitions like the FA Cup.”