Lewes Footpaths Group trek from Ovingdean-Roedean to Rottingdean

On August 17, 11 of us, including two members of the Plumpton Footpaths Society, set off from the South end of Ovingdean in warm, sunny weather, climbing the hill towards Roedean School.

When the school came into view, we peeled off to the right and later descended steeply towards St Wulfran’s Church in Ovingdean, negotiating a tricky stile before we could make our way down.

We continued around the next hill to Roedean, passing fields of wildflowers, of which chicory and scabious were prominent. Before we reached Roedean, we passed another field, in which there were sunflowers well past their best and another mysterious plant, identified by a phone Plant ID App as quinoa, much to our surprise.

From Roedean we crossed the A259 and descended to the Undercliff walk, which we followed to Rottingdean, stopping on convenient benches near Ovingdean for our coffee break.

Our walking group

Apart from the herring gulls, we enjoyed seeing a greater black-backed gull perched on a rock and a couple of cormorants spreading their wings in the sun. In Rottingdean, we headed inland along the High Street before climbing steeply up to the Grade II listed Beacon Windmill.

From there we walked across the Nature Reserve with views of four Deans (Woodingdean, Rottingdean, Ovingdean and Roedean), eventually reaching Beacon Hill and descending to our cars.

The weather was perfect, the sea a lovely blue and the views were terrific. The walk was led by Alan.